తెలుగు
      వెబ్ సిరీస్ బాటలో మన్మథుడు 2 డైరెక్టర్

      నటుడిగా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి ఆ తరువాత దర్శకుడిగా మారిన రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ నెక్స్ట్ సినిమాపై ఇంకా ఎలాంటి అప్డేట్ ఇవ్వలేదు. చి.లౌ.సౌ సినిమాతో మంచి సక్సెస్ అందుకున్న ఈ దర్శకుడు జాతీయ అవార్డు కూడా అందుకున్నాడు. ఆ సినిమా తరువాత డైరెక్టర్ గా రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ కి ఆఫర్స్ చాలానే వచ్చాయి. కొంతమంది నిర్మాతలు అడ్వాన్స్ కూడా ఇచ్చినట్లు టాక్ వచ్చింది. కానీ కమిట్మెంట్ ప్రకారం ముందు నాగార్జునతో సినిమా చేశాడు రాహుల్.

      ఇక ఎవరు ఊహించని విధంగా నాగార్జునతో మన్మథుడు 2 సినిమా చేసిన రాహుల్ ఊహించని అపజయాన్ని అందుకున్నాడు. ఆ సినిమా టీజర్ తోనే ఒక సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసిన రాహుల్ అనుకున్నంత స్థాయిలో సక్సెస్ అందుకోలేకపోయాడు. అసలు మ్యాటర్ లోకి వస్తే.. ఈ దర్శకుడు ఒక డిఫరెంట్ వెబ్ సిరియా ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

      Rahul ravindran upcoming web series plan in different way

      ఆ వెబ్ సిరిస్ లో ఒక యువ హీరో ముఖ్య పాత్రలో నటించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దాదాపు స్క్రిప్ట్ పనులన్నీ అయిపోయాయట. లాక్ డౌన్ లేకుంటే ఈపాటికే ఆ వెబ్ సిరీస్ షూటింగ్ స్టార్ట్ అయ్యేదట. ఇక త్వరలోనే అఫీషియల్ ఎనౌన్స్మెంట్ తో ఆ ప్రాజెక్టును స్టార్ట్ చేయడానికి రాహుల్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇకపోతే ఆ మధ్య రాహుల్ సీతారా ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ లో ఒక సినిమా చేసే ఛాన్స్ ఉన్నట్లు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. కానీ ఆ తరువాత అనుకోని కారణాల వల్ల ఆ సినిమా క్యాన్సిల్ అయినట్లు సమాచారం.

      English summary
      Rahul Raveendran, who made his entry as an actor and later became a director, has not given any update on the next film. The director also received the National Award for his excellent success with the first movie. Rahul Ravindran has been given a lot of offers after the film. The talk came as some producers offered Advance too. But according to the commission, Rahul had earlier made a film with Nagarjuna.
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
