వెబ్ సిరీస్ బాటలో మన్మథుడు 2 డైరెక్టర్

English summary

Rahul Raveendran, who made his entry as an actor and later became a director, has not given any update on the next film. The director also received the National Award for his excellent success with the first movie. Rahul Ravindran has been given a lot of offers after the film. The talk came as some producers offered Advance too. But according to the commission, Rahul had earlier made a film with Nagarjuna.