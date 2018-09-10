తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » 3డీలో రోబో2.0 టీజర్.. వినాయకచవితి రోజున డబుల్ ధమాకా!

3డీలో రోబో2.0 టీజర్.. వినాయకచవితి రోజున డబుల్ ధమాకా!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ అభిమానులు శుభవార్త. వినాయక చవితి పండగ రోజున రజనీ నటించిన 2.0 చిత్రానికి సబంధించిన టీజర్‌ను విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది. సెప్టెంబర్ 13న 2డీ, 3డీ వెర్షన్‌లో టీజర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నట్టు ఈ మేరకు లైకా ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 3డీ వెర్షన్ టీజర్‌ను 3డీ థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేస్తాం. విదేశాల్లో కొన్ని థియేటర్లను ఎంపిక చేసే పనిలో ఉన్నాం. 2డీ వెర్షన్ టీజర్‌ను య్యూట్యూబ్‌లో విడుదల చేస్తామని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Rajinikanths 2.0 teaser in 3D version

    దేశంలోనే తొలిసారి పూర్తిగా 3డీ టెక్నాలజీ కెమెరాతో షూట్ చేసిన తొలిచిత్రంగా 2.0 ఓ ఘనతను సాధించింది. సినీ ప్రేక్షకులకు, అభిమానులకు 3డీ థియేటర్లలో కొత్త అనుభూతికి లోనవుతారు అని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ వెల్లడించింది. త్వరలోనే 3డీ టీజర్ ప్రదర్శించే థియేటర్ల జాబితాను వెల్లడిస్తామని తెలిపింది.

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ రజనీకాంత్, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అమీ జాక్సన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఏఆర్ రెహ్మన్ సంగీతం అందించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నవంబర్‌లో రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.

    అక్షయ్ కుమార్ జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా ఈ చిత్రంలోని తన లుక్‌ను చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేసి బర్త్ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపింది. ఈ లుక్‌కు సోషల్ మీడియాలో మంచి స్పందన కనిపించింది.

    English summary
    The teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0 is finally getting released on Vinayagar Chathurthi, according to the official statement of Lyca Productions. It stated that the 2D and 3D versions of the teaser will be released on September 13. While the 3D version will be released in all 3D theaters across the nation and in some select theaters abroad, the 2D version will release on YouTube.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue