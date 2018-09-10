 »   » 3డీలో రోబో2.0 టీజర్.. వినాయకచవితి రోజున డబుల్ ధమాకా!

English summary

The teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0 is finally getting released on Vinayagar Chathurthi, according to the official statement of Lyca Productions. It stated that the 2D and 3D versions of the teaser will be released on September 13. While the 3D version will be released in all 3D theaters across the nation and in some select theaters abroad, the 2D version will release on YouTube.