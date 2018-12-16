తెలుగు
తస్సాదియ్యా అనడానికి రాంచరణ్ రెడీ.. కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే దుమారం..

    మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్ నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం వినయ విధేయ రామ. ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే సంక్రాంతి పండుగ కానుకగా విడుదల కానున్నది. ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్‌ను ఇప్పటికే ఓ రేంజ్‌లో స్టార్ట్ చేశారు. వరుసగా పాటలను రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేశారు.

    వినయ విధేయ రామ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్‌లో భాగంగా తస్సాదియ్యా అనే పాటను చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేయనున్నది. ఆ సింగిల్‌కు సంబంధించిన ప్రమోషనల్ యాడ్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు.

    భరత్ అనే నేను ఫేం కియారా అద్వానితో జత కట్టి పాడిన తస్సాదియ్యా అనే పాటను సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకు రిలీజ్ చేస్తాం. ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను ఈ పాట ఆలరించడం ఖాయమనే మాటను చిత్ర యూనిట్ వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

    ప్రముఖ సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ డీవీవీ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి డీవీవీ దానయ్య నిర్మాత. బోయపాటి శ్రీను దర్శకుడిగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతాన్ని సమకూరుస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం జనవరి రెండో వారంలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది.

    The secnond single, Thassadiyya from Ram Charan & Boyapati Srinu's 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' will be out tomorrow at 4 pm. This movie is all set to Release in January 2019. Devi Sri Prasad is the music Director. DVV Danaiah as producer, Boyapati Srinu is the director for the movie.
