రాంగోపాల్ వర్మకు తీరని విషాదం.. దేవుళ్లు, మోదీ, అమిత్ షా ఏం చేస్తున్నారంటూ ట్వీట్

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma's close friend Gaurav Sharma died with Corona, Gets emotional and wrote in twitter that, Me and him were discussing covid crisis in country just 2 weeks back and now I can’t believe Covid took away #GauravSharma #StormSharma He was so full of life and I just can’t imagine him dead .Only when it happens to someone near is when u understand the deadliness of the virus