      RED teaser: ఇక ఇస్మార్ట్ రామ్ రచ్చ షూరూ..

      By
      |

      ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్‌ లాంటి బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ తర్వాత రామ్‌ నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం RED. తమిళ చిత్రం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంపై అంచనాలు భారీగా పెరిగాయి. అంచనాలకు తగినట్టే క్లాస్‌ను, మాస్‌ను ఆకట్టుకొనే విధంగా చిత్రాన్ని స్రవంత్రి మూవీస్ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఏప్రిల్‌ 9న గ్రాండ్‌గా రిలీజ్‌ చేయడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమాలకు ఊపు తెచ్చేందుకు ముందుగా టీజర్‌ను ఫ్యాన్స్, అభిమానుల ముందుకు తీసుకొస్తున్నారు.

      RED మూవీ టీజర్‌ను ఫిబ్రవరి 28 తేదీ సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలకు రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నట్టు స్రవంతి మూవీస్ ప్రకటన చేసింది. యూట్యూబ్‌లో రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలియజేస్తూ ఆసక్తిని రేపింది.

      Ram Pothineni pothinenis Red movie teaser on Feb 28th

      కిశోర్‌ తిరుమల దర్శకత్వంలో శ్రీ స్రవంతి మూవీస్‌ పతాకంపై 'స్రవంతి' రవికిశోర్‌ నిర్మి స్తున్న'రెడ్' చిత్రం కోసం రెండు పాటలను ఇటీవల ఇటలీలో చిత్రీకరించారు. ఆ రెండు పాటల్లో ఒకదాన్ని పలు హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాలు తెరకెక్కిన డోలమైట్స్‌లో షూట్‌ చేయడం విశేషం. ఈ ప్రాంతం సముద్రానికి సుమారు 10 వేల అడుగుల ఎత్తులో ఉండటం గమనార్హం.

      నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు

      నటీనటులు: రామ్‌, నివేదా పేతురాజ్‌, మాళవికా శర్మ, అమృతా అయ్యర్‌ తదితరులు

      సంగీతం: మణిశర్మ,

      ఛాయాగ్రహణం: సమీర్‌ రెడ్డి,

      ఆర్ట్: ఎ.ఎస్‌.ప్రకాష్‌,

      ఫైట్స్: పీటర్‌ హెయిన్స్,

      ఎడిటింగ్‌: జునైద్‌,

      సమర్పణ: కృష్ణ పోతినేని,

      నిర్మాత: 'స్రవంతి' రవికిశోర్‌,

      దర్శకత్వం : కిశోర్‌ తిరుమల.

      English summary
      RED movie teaser release is getting ready. Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s ‘RED’ movie team wraps up shooting 2 songs at Picturesque locations of Italy leaving no stone unturned to present this much awaited Action Thriller with grand visuals. After finishing the shoot at iconic, 'Carnevele de Venezia', a famous carnival that takes place in Venice, the movie team recently shot a major part of the song at 10,000 ft high Dolomites Mountain range known for its scenic beauty and featured in various Hollywood films.
      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
