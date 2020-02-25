RED teaser: ఇక ఇస్మార్ట్ రామ్ రచ్చ షూరూ..

English summary

RED movie teaser release is getting ready. Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s ‘RED’ movie team wraps up shooting 2 songs at Picturesque locations of Italy leaving no stone unturned to present this much awaited Action Thriller with grand visuals. After finishing the shoot at iconic, 'Carnevele de Venezia', a famous carnival that takes place in Venice, the movie team recently shot a major part of the song at 10,000 ft high Dolomites Mountain range known for its scenic beauty and featured in various Hollywood films.