RED teaser: ఇక ఇస్మార్ట్ రామ్ రచ్చ షూరూ..

ram pothineni red movie kishore tirumala sravanti ravi kishore రామ్ పోతినేని రెడ్ మూవీ కిషోర్ తిరుమల స్రవంతి రవికిషోర్
English summary
RED movie teaser release is getting ready. Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s ‘RED’ movie team wraps up shooting 2 songs at Picturesque locations of Italy leaving no stone unturned to present this much awaited Action Thriller with grand visuals. After finishing the shoot at iconic, 'Carnevele de Venezia', a famous carnival that takes place in Venice, the movie team recently shot a major part of the song at 10,000 ft high Dolomites Mountain range known for its scenic beauty and featured in various Hollywood films.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 17:34 [IST]