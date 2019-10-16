‘పూరీ’తో రమ్యకృష్ణ.. కేక పెట్టించే పాత్రలో..

English summary

Actress Ramya Krishnan has signed to play an important and full length role in Akash Puri’s ‘ROMANTIC.’ The ‘Baahubali’ actress will be joining the shoot from today which is progressing in Hyderabad currently. Starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles, Anil Paduri is directing the movie. The first look was recently released and it garnered a huge positive response.