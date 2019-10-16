‘పూరీ’తో రమ్యకృష్ణ.. కేక పెట్టించే పాత్రలో..

అందం, అభినయంతో మెప్పించే రమ్యకృష్ణ సెకండ్ ఇన్నింగ్స్లో సత్తా చాటుతున్నారు. బాహుబలి తర్వాత రమ్యకృష్ణ కెరీర్ గ్రాఫ్ అనూహ్యంగా పుంజుకొన్నది. ఆ తర్వాత చాలా చిత్రాల్లో పవర్ఫుల్ పాత్రలను పోషించి మెప్పించారు. తాజాగా పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ రూపొందించే రొమాంటిక్ చిత్రంలో ఓ కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్, పూరీ కనెక్ట్స్ అధికారికంగా వెల్లడించింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో పూరీ తనయుడు ఆకాశ్ పూరీ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
అనిల్ పాడూరి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతూ హైదరాబాద్లో జరుగుతున్న రొమాంటిక్ సినిమా షూటింగ్లో రమ్యకృష్ణ పాల్గొంటున్నారని ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు. సినిమాకు హైలెట్గా నిలిచే సన్నివేశాల చిత్రీకరణ జరుగుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రానికి సునల్ కశ్యప్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, నరేష్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.
ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్ లాంటి బ్లాక్బస్టర్ హిట్ తర్వాత పూరీ జగన్నాథ్, చార్మీ కౌర్ రొమాంటిక్ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాను పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్, పూరీ కనెక్ట్స్ సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందిస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవల రిలీజైన ఫస్ట్లుక్కు మంచి స్పందన లభించింది.
Actress Ramya Krishnan has signed to play an important and full length role in Akash Puri’s ‘ROMANTIC.’ The ‘Baahubali’ actress will be joining the shoot from today which is progressing in Hyderabad currently. Starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles, Anil Paduri is directing the movie. The first look was recently released and it garnered a huge positive response.
Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
