యాంకర్ సుమ స్పెషల్ గిఫ్ట్.. కంటతడి పెట్టిన రేణు దేశాయ్

English summary

Television Best Anchor is the only name that everyone remembers, Suma. No matter how many hot anchors and cute anchors there are, Suma continues to top the list with her words. Apart from punching at the right timing, they continue to be responsible for adapting to the event. It is a well known fact that her earnings are much higher than that of her husband Rajiv Kanaka. And for the first time Rajiv .. It is good to say that his earnings are kind of too high.