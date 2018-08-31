 »   » రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ ‘భైరవ గీత’ ఇపుడు మరొకరి చేతికి!

English summary

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma is presenting an intense love story titled ‘Bhairava Geetha.’ The first look of the film is revealed by RGV himself and the lead actors are seen in an emotional mood in the first look poster. ‘Bhairava Geetha’ features Dhananjaya and Irra in the lead roles while the film is being directed by Siddhartha Thatholu, a newcomer. This is RGV’s most expensive film in many years and has action and class struggle backdrop.