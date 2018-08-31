తెలుగు
 »   » రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ ‘భైరవ గీత’ ఇపుడు మరొకరి చేతికి!

    దర్శకుడు రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ నిర్మించిన 'భైరవ గీత' ఇపుడు అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్ చేతికి వెళ్లింది. ఇటీవల 'గూఢచారి' మూవీతో మంచి విజయం అందుకున్న అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్ వారు కథ నచ్చడంతో ఈ సినిమాను సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు.

    ధనంజయ, ఇర్రా లు ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాకి నూతన దర్శకుడు సిద్ధార్థ తాతోలు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఆ మధ్య జరిగిన ఫిలింఫేర్ అవార్డుల్లో కన్నడ కేటగిరీలో సాండల్‌వుడ్ నటుడు ధనుంజయ ఉత్తమ నటుడు (క్రిటిక్) అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు. ఆ సందర్భాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని వర్మ 'భైరవగీత' సినిమాను వర్మ ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    RGV’s ‘Bhairava Geetha’ by Abhishek Pictures

    తెలుగు, కన్నడలో 'భరవ గీత' విడుదల కానుంది. రెండు భాషలకు సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ రేపు (సెప్టెంబర్ 1) మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకి రిలీజ్ చేయబోతున్నారు. రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ పర్యవేక్షణలో రూపొందిన చిత్రం కావడంతో ఆర్జీవీ సినిమాల అభిమానుల్లో ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది.

    యాక్షన్, క్లాస్ స్ట్రగుల్ నేపథ్యంలో ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ సినిమా లైన్ గురించి వర్మ వివరిస్తూ... ఇది ఓ ప్రేమకథ అన్నారు. రెండు వర్గాల మధ్య జరిగిన ఘర్షణలో ఓ యువకుడు ఎలా రెబల్‌‌గా మారాడన్నదే కథ, ఇందులో ధనుంజయ్ భైరవ అనే పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారని తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma is presenting an intense love story titled ‘Bhairava Geetha.’ The first look of the film is revealed by RGV himself and the lead actors are seen in an emotional mood in the first look poster. ‘Bhairava Geetha’ features Dhananjaya and Irra in the lead roles while the film is being directed by Siddhartha Thatholu, a newcomer. This is RGV’s most expensive film in many years and has action and class struggle backdrop.
    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 19:34 [IST]
