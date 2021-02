నా ఫిల్మ్ కెరీర్ లోనే ఇలాంటి నటిని చూడలేదు.. ఆమె న్యూక్లియర్ బాంబ్: ఆర్జీవి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

This is just about the most fascinating close up of an actor I have ever seen in my career as a professional film maker ..I can’t recall a single image of any actor I have ever seen with this kind of intensity and originality..Hey @KanganaTeam u are a fucking NUCLEAR BOMB https://t.co/Z7hxnGVdPK

English summary

It is a well known fact that typical director Ram Gopal Verma is accustomed to creating hype in some way before making any film. But his publicity dose is getting darker than ever. This is a typical director who has changed his lifestyle so that he can entertain criticism and still do not like the photos with the hot heroine.