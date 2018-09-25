Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
rx 100 ajay bhupati kartikeya payal rajput ashok reddy g ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 అజయ్ భూపతి కార్తీకేయ పాయల్ రాజ్పుత్ అశోక్ గుమ్మంకొండ
English summary
RX 100 hindi rights sold for huge and record price. Bollywood producer got rights for Rs. 1.5 crores. Payal Rajput, Karthikeya are lead pair. Ajay Bhupati as director, this movie collected nearly Rs.25 crores gross.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 21:30 [IST]