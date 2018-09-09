Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
nagarjuna karthikeya ajay bhupathi g ashok reddy rx100 నాగార్జున కార్తీకేయ అజయ్ భూపతి జీ అశోక్ రెడ్డి ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100
English summary
RX 100 team Karthikeya, Ajay Bhupathi, G Ashok Reddy met Akkineni Nagarjuna recently. Karthikeya tweets that Definition of dream come true.Did not get this emotional even after blockbuster of #RX100 .Best day of life with my iamnagarjuna sir.
Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 16:03 [IST]