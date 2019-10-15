అనుకోని అతిథిగా సాయి పల్లవి.. నవంబర్ 15న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు..!

సాయిపల్లవి, ఫహద్ ఫాసిల్, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, అతుల్ కులకర్ణి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన సినిమా 'అనుకోని అతిథి'. మలయాళం ఘన విజయం సాధించిన 'అధిరన్'కు తెలుగు అనువాదం. నవంబర్ 15న ఈ సైకలాజికల్ థ్రిల్లర్ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొస్తోంది. ఇన్ ట్రూప్ ఫిలిమ్స్ సమర్పణలో జయంత్ ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యానర్పై ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అన్నంరెడ్డి కృష్ణకుమార్, గోవింద రవికుమార్ తెలుగులో ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా నిర్మాతలు మాట్లాడుతూ "కేరళలో 1970లలో జరిగిన వాస్తవంగా జరిగిన ఘటనల ఆధారంగా రూపొందిన చిత్రమిది. ఇటీవల సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. నవంబర్ 15న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేస్తున్నాం. సాయి పల్లవితో పాటు తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితులైన ప్రకాశ్రాజ్ మరియు అతుల్ కులకర్ణి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. ప్రభాస్ 'సాహో'కి నేపథ్య సంగీతం అందిస్తున్న జిబ్రాన్ ఈ చిత్రానికి అద్భుతమైన నేపథ్య సంగీతం ఇచ్చారు" అని అన్నారు.
నటీనటులు: సాయిపల్లవి, ఫహద్ ఫాసిల్, ప్రకాశ్రాజ్, అతుల్ కులకర్ణి, రెంజి పానికర్, లియోనా లిషోయ్, శాంతి కృష్ణ తదితరులు
మాటలు: ఎం. రాజశేఖర్రెడ్డి,
పాటలు: చరణ్ అర్జున్, మధు పమిడి కాల్వ,
ఎడిటింగ్: అయూబ్ ఖాన్,
కెమెరా: అను మోతేదత్, స్క్రీన్ప్లే: పి.ఎఫ్. మాథ్యూస్,
Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni star in prominent roles in the Malayalam film 'Athiran'. Directed by Vivek, the film is now being dubbed in Telugu with the title 'Anukoni Athidhi'. The psychological thriller was a big hit in the original. Annamreddy Krishnakumar and Govinda Ravikumar are producing it on Jayanth Arts. Introupe Films is presenting it.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
