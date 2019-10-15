అనుకోని అతిథిగా సాయి పల్లవి.. నవంబర్ 15న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు..!

English summary

Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni star in prominent roles in the Malayalam film 'Athiran'. Directed by Vivek, the film is now being dubbed in Telugu with the title 'Anukoni Athidhi'. The psychological thriller was a big hit in the original. Annamreddy Krishnakumar and Govinda Ravikumar are producing it on Jayanth Arts. Introupe Films is presenting it.