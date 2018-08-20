తెలుగు
 »   » కేరళ వరదల ఎఫెక్ట్: నాగ చైతన్య ‘శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు’ వాయిదా?

    అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు' సినిమాను ఆగస్టు 31న విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే సినిమా అనుకున్న సమయానికి విడుదలయ్యేట్లు కనిపించడం లేదు. కేరళ వరదలే ఇందుకు కారణమని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన రీ రికార్డింగ్ పనులు కొచ్చిలో జరుగుతున్నాయి. కేరళలో వరదల కారణంగా రీ రికార్డింగ్, డబ్బింగ్ ఆగిపోయినట్లు సమాచారం. ఇంకా 4 నుండి 5 రీల్స్ కంప్లీట్ కావాల్సి ఉందని టాక్ . సినిమా విడుదలకు ఇంకా పది రోజులు మాత్రమే ఉండటంతో అందరిలోనూ అనుమానాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. అయితే దీనిపై అఫీషియల్ సమాచారం వెలువడాల్సి ఉంది.


    Sailaja Reddy Alludu maybe postponed?

    ఈ మూవీలో టైటిల్ రోల్ రమ్యకృష్ణ నటిస్తోంది. ఇందులో ఆమె పవర్‌ఫుల్ అత్తపాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. అత్త, అల్లుడికి జరిగే కథతో ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కుతోంది. నాగార్జున మూవీ 'అల్లరి అల్లుడు' తరహాలో ఈ సినిమా ఉండబోతోందని టాక్.. అంతే కాదు. అల్లరి అల్లుడు లోని 'నిన్ను రోడ్డు మీద చూసినది లగాయిత్తు' పాటను ఈ సినిమా కోసం రీమేక్‌ చేశారు.


    సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బేనర్లో నాగ వంశీ, పీడీవీ ప్రసాద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచింది. ఆగస్టు 31న సినిమా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Sailaja Reddy Alludu maybe be postponed. This Maruthi directorial is supposed to hit the screens on August 31. This movie re-recording has been underway in Kochi, Kerala for the last couple of weeks. Post-production works have not been completed due to floods. The film is likely to be postponed due to this.
    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
