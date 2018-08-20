 »   » కేరళ వరదల ఎఫెక్ట్: నాగ చైతన్య ‘శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు’ వాయిదా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sailaja reddy alludu naga chaitanya maruthi anu emmanuel శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు నాగ చైతన్య అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్
English summary
Sailaja Reddy Alludu maybe be postponed. This Maruthi directorial is supposed to hit the screens on August 31. This movie re-recording has been underway in Kochi, Kerala for the last couple of weeks. Post-production works have not been completed due to floods. The film is likely to be postponed due to this.
Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 14:25 [IST]