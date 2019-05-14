తెలుగు
    సల్మాన్ ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు బిగ్ డే: ‘భారత్’ రిలీజ్ రోజే టీమిండియా ఫస్ట్ మ్యాచ్!

    By
    |

    సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ అభిమానులకు ఈ సారి ఈద్ ఫెస్టివల్ మరింత ప్రత్యేకం. ఇదే రోజు తమ అభిమాన హీరో నటించిన 'భారత్' మూవీతో పాటు వన్డే వరల్డ్ కప్‌లో టీమిండియా ఆడే ఫస్ట్ మ్యాచ్ కూడా ప్రారంభం కాబోతోంది. దీంతో జూన్ 5వ తేదీని సల్లూ భాయ్ అభిమానులకు కంప్లీట్ ప్యాకేజీగా పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    ఇండియాలో మతాలకు అతీతంగా అభిమానులంతా కలిసేది రెండు విషయాల్లో మాత్రమే... అందులో మొదటిది క్రికెట్, రెండోది సినిమా. ఈ రెండూ ఒకే రోజు వస్తే అది మరింత ప్రత్యేకం అని చెప్పక తప్పదు. ఇలాంటి అరుదైన సందర్భాలు ఎప్పుడో కానీ రావు, ఈ సారి 'భారత్' సినిమా విడుదల సమయంలో ఇలాంటి రేర్ మూమెంట్ రావడం హ్యాపీగా ఉందని దర్శకుడు అలీ అబ్బాస్ జాఫర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Salmans Bharat release and Team india wolrd cup match same day

    సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ కెరీర్లో సైతం 'భారత్' ప్రత్యేకమైన మూవీ. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఏ సినిమాలో చేయని విధంగా మల్టిపుల్ అవతారాల్లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. సల్లూ భాయ్ అభిమానులకు ఈ మూవీ నెవర్ బిఫోర్ ఎక్స్‌పీరియన్స్ ఇస్తుందనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు.

    అలీ అబ్బాస్ జాఫర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ట్రైలర్ ఇటీల విడుదలైనంది. ఆ తర్వాత 'భారత్' మూవీపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. స్వాతంత్రం రాక ముందు సంఘటనలు, ఇండిపెండెన్స్, దేశ విభజన నాటి పరిస్థితులను ఇందులో ఫోకస్ చేయబోతున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌తో పాటు కత్రినా కైఫ్, టబు, దిశా పటానీ, సునీల్ గ్రోవర్, జాకీ ష్రాఫ్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ఫిల్మ్స్, రీల్ లైఫ్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ ప్రై.లి. బేనర్లో అతుల్ అగ్నిహోత్రి, అల్విరా అగ్నిహోత్రి, భూషణ్ కుమార్, కృష్ణ కుమార్ నిర్మాస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Salman Khan movie Bharat releasing on 5th June 2019. Team India in the World Cup to be played on the very same day. "India will play and win the first match, and our film will enter cinemas. It’s a great time for entertainment in June”. Ali points out that his film was always planned as an Eid release. “When we announced the film, the World Cup schedule was not out. It’s a coincidence that India’s first match and Eid fall on the same day.” director Ali Abbas Zafar said.
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
