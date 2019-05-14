English summary

Salman Khan movie Bharat releasing on 5th June 2019. Team India in the World Cup to be played on the very same day. "India will play and win the first match, and our film will enter cinemas. It’s a great time for entertainment in June”. Ali points out that his film was always planned as an Eid release. “When we announced the film, the World Cup schedule was not out. It’s a coincidence that India’s first match and Eid fall on the same day.” director Ali Abbas Zafar said.