విశాల్ ఎఫెక్ట్: లీగల్ సమస్యల్లో శరత్ కుమార్.. నిధుల దుర్వినియోగం ఆరోపణలపై కేసు

తమిళ నటీనటులు సంఘం (నడిగర్ సంఘం) మాజీ అధ్యక్షులు, హీరో శరత్ కుమార్, రాధారవి లీగల్ సమస్యల్లో ఇరుక్కొననారు. వీరిపై యాక్టర్ విశాల్ నిధుల దుర్వినియోగం చేయడం కోలీవుడ్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. ఈ అసోసియేషన్ ఆర్థిక వ్యవహారాల్లో అవకతవకలు జరిగాయా లేదా అనే విషయాన్ని తేల్చడానికి తమిళనాడు ప్రభుత్వం ఓ అధికారిని నియమించడం జరిగింది. దీంతో తమిళ నిర్మాతల మండలికి కూడా షాక్ తగలబోతున్నది.
తమిళ నిర్మాత సంఘం అధ్యక్షుడు విశాల్ చేసిన ఆరోపణలు తమిళ సినిమా పరిశ్రమను కుదిపేసాయి. నిధుల అవకతవకలు జరిగాయని శరత్ కుమార్, రాధారవిపై ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. ఈ ఇద్దరిపై చెన్నై పోలీసులు కేసు కూడా నమోదు చేసే ప్రయత్నంలో ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం.
తాజా ఆరోపణల నేపథ్యంలో విశాల్కు గట్టి ఎదురుదెబ్బ తగిలే ప్రమాదం కనిపిస్తున్నది. విశాల్ను పదవి నుంచి తప్పుకోవాలని తమిళనాడు నిర్మాతల సంఘం కౌన్సిల్ డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నది. ఆరోపణలు, ప్రత్యారోపణల నేపథ్యంలో తమిళనాడు ప్రభుత్వం జిల్లా రిజిస్ట్రార్ను అధికారిగా నియమించింది. ఏడాదిపాటు అసోసియేషన్ ఆర్థిక వ్యవహారాలను పరిశీలించే అవకాశం లేకపోలేదనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది.
Former chiefs of Nadigar Sangam, Tamil actors association, Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi may face legal action for misappropriation of funds, following allegations from secretary Vishal. The TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) has found itself in troubled waters after Tamil Nadu government appointed an officer to look after the affairs of the association.
Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
