    అక్రమార్కులపై సూర్య ఆగ్రహం.. ‘ఎన్.జి.కె’ ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌తో సందడి

    'గజిని', 'సింగం' చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకమైన ఇమేజ్ సంపాదించుకున్న హీరో సింగం సూర్య, '7జి బృందావన కాలని', 'ఆడవారి మాటలకు అర్థాలే వేరులే' చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు శ్రీరాఘవ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న చిత్రం 'ఎన్.జి.కె' (నంద గోపాల కృ ష్ణ). ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఎస్.ఆర్.ప్రకాష్‌బాబు, ఎస్.ఆర్.ప్రభు డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్, రిలయెన్స్ ఎంటర్‌ైటెన్‌మెంట్ పతాకాలపై సూర్య హీరోగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ఈ సినిమా టీజర్ ట్రెమండెస్ రెస్పాన్స్‌ను రాబట్టుకుంది. కాగా, శుక్రవారం ఈ చిత్రంలోని మొదటి పాటను విడుదల చేశారు.

    'వడ్డీలోడు వచ్చెనే... గడ్డి కోసం చూసెనే...' అడ్డైమెన మాటలే.. అడ్డేలేక వాగెనే..' అంటూ చంద్రబోస్ రాసిన పాటను సత్యన్ అద్భుతంగా పాడారు. ఈ పాటకు యువన్ శంకర్‌రాజా అందించిన సంగీతం చాలా డిఫరెంట్‌గా ఉంది. సూర్య తో జంటగా సాయిపల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకుని శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుపుకుంటోంది.

    సూర్య, సాయిపల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం : యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శివకుమార్ విజయన్, ఎడిటింగ్: జి.కె.ప్రసన్న, ఆర్ట్: ఆర్.కె.విజయ్ మురుగన్, నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్.ఆర్.ప్రకాష్‌బాబు, ఎస్.ఆర్.ప్రభు, దర్శకత్వం: శ్రీరాఘవ.

    Suriya who has different image and is quite popular with his films 'Gajini' and 'Singam' Series is coming with an interesting political thriller 'NGK' (Nanda Gopala Krishna). '7G Brindavana Colony', 'Aadavari Matalaku Ardaale Verule' fame Sri Raghava is directing this film while SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu are producing under Dreamwarrior Pictures along with Reliance Entertainments. Teaser which was released recently has garnered tremendous response. First single from the film with lyrics, 'Vaddeelodu Vachhene..Gaddi Kosam Choosene.. Addamaina Maatale..Adde leka vaagene..' penned by Chandrabose released on Friday. Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet will be seen in lead roles.
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
