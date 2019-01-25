తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో ‘సీత’: కాజల్, బెల్లంకొండ కాంబినేషన్లో మరో మూవీ..

'కవచం' మూవీ తర్వాత బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్, కాజల్ కాంబినేషన్లో మరో సినిమా రాబోతోంది. తేజ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి 'సీత' అనే టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు టైటిల్ లోగో విడుదల చేసిన చిత్ర బృందం రిపబ్లిక్ డే సందర్భంగా ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు ఫస్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్ ప్లాన్ చేశారు.
'సీత' మూవీ ఇప్పటి వరకు బెల్లకొండ శ్రీనివాస్ చేసిన చిత్రాలకంటే పూర్తిగా భిన్నంగా ఉంటుందని, ఇందులో పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్కు ఎక్కువ అవకాశం ఉండే పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడని చిత్ర యూనిట్ వెల్లడించింది.
'సీత' షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం చివరి దశలో ఉంది. మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో షూటింగ్ కంప్లీట్ కానుంది. మూవీ పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలోకి వెళ్లిన తర్వాత రిలీజ్ డేట్ ప్రకటించనున్నారు. ఈ వేసవిలోపే ఇది ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతుందని తెలుస్తోంది.
అనూప్ రూబెన్స్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా... శిర్షా రాయ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ సమకూర్చుతున్నారు. ఎకె ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ బేనర్లో అనిల్ సుంకర నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలో ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు ప్రకటించనున్నారు.
Hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ new film which is first with director Teja is titled ‘SITA.’ The makers of the film have unveiled the title logo and tomorrow at 11 AM, the first look launch is scheduled. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead role in the movie and it is the second combination of Kajal with Sreenivas.
Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 20:16 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more