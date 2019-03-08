English summary

SITA’ starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, release date is confirmed by the producers on April 25th. On the special day of International Women’s the makers made this announcement. Teja is directing ‘SITA’ which is touted to be a different film and has scope for performance. Sreenivas and Kajal are pairing for the second time while it is Kajal’s third film with her mentor Teja.