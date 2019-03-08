బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్, కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు తేజ డైరెక్షన్లో రామబ్రహ్మం సుంకర నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం సీత. ఉమెన్స్ డే సందర్భంగా ఈ మూవీ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు చేస్తూ కొత్త పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ఏప్రిల్ 25న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.
కవచం మూవీ తర్వాత శ్రీనివాస్, కాజల్ కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న రెండో చిత్రమిది. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు తేజ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. హీరోయిన్ కోణంలో సినిమా కథ ఆసక్తికరంగా సాగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది.
ప్రముఖ నటుడు సోనూ సూద్, మన్నారా చోప్రా ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలక పాత్రలో కనిస్తుండటం మరో హైలెట్. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిచన షూటింగ్ చివరి దశలో ఉంది. రామోజీ ఫిలిం సిటీలో లాస్ట్ షెడ్యూల్ చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం: తేజ, నిర్మాత: రామబ్రహ్మం సుంకర, బ్యానర్ :ఎ.కె.ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: కిషోర్ గిరికపాటి, కో ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్: అజయ్ సుంకర, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్, సమర్పణ: ఏ టీవీ, సంగీతం: అనూప్ రూబెన్స్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శిర్షా రే, ఎడిటర్: కోటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వరరావు, ఫైట్స్: కనల్ కణ్ణన్, పబ్లిసిటీ ఇన్చార్జ్: విశ్వ సి.ఎం.
SITA’ starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, release date is confirmed by the producers on April 25th. On the special day of International Women’s the makers made this announcement. Teja is directing ‘SITA’ which is touted to be a different film and has scope for performance. Sreenivas and Kajal are pairing for the second time while it is Kajal’s third film with her mentor Teja.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 20:37 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more