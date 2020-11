Eagerly waiting and excited to be on the sets! 👍😊😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/vJSg4Ok5MY

English summary

Mahesh Babu is an Indian film actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist known for his works in Telugu cinema. He owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Mahesh made his cameo as a child artist in Needa.