English summary

ZEE5 always presents unparalleled entertainment to its viewers across genres and languages. The platform just released the gripping trailer of Expiry Date that will have you hooked to your seat. ‘Expiry Date’ is an edge of the seat suspense thriller with unexpected twists in every episode, interwoven with love, trust, deceit and vengeance. What makes it unique is that it's the first-ever bilingual web-series, which will start premiering on October 2 (in Hindi) and October 9 (in Telugu). Directed by Shankar K Marthand, produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd., the series stars Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza.