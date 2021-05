ఆమె రిచెస్ట్ ఇండియన్, రియల్ హీరో.. ఏపీ యువతి గురించి సోనూసూద్‌ ఆసక్తికర ట్వీట్!

Boddu Naga Lakshmi A Blind girl and a youtuber. From a small village Varikuntapadu in andra Pradesh Donated 15000 Rs to @SoodFoundation & that's her pension for 5 months. For me she's the RICHEST Indian. You don't need eyesight to see someone's pain. A True Hero🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hJwxboBec6

English summary

As we all know real hero Sonu sood is contributing his own money for all medical expenses for people all over India. He is helping all the people who has contacted him through the various methods of communication. Recently a blind girl and in youtuber from Andhra Pradesh has contributed a money of 15000 rupees To Sonu sood Foundation. Sonu announced this on his Twitter. he stated For me ''she's the RICHEST Indian, You don't need eyesight to see someone's pain'', A True Hero.