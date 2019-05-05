కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో సుదీప్ కిచ్చ బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం దంబంగ్ 3లో షూటింగ్కు హాజరయ్యారు. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్తో కలిసి ఈ సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్లో ఆయన శనివారం పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తన సంతోషాన్ని సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకొన్నారు.
దంబంగ్ 3 సినిమా సెట్లో జిమ్ను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. నేను సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ జిమ్ను ఉపయోగించుకొంటున్నాం. జిమ్లో సల్మాన్తో గడపడం గొప్ప అనుభూతికి గురిచేసింది. తలపైన ఎండ తీవ్రత వేధించినా.. నా పెదవులపై చిరునవ్వు తొలగిపోలేదు. అందుకు కారణం సల్మాన్ ఖాన్. ఆయనకు నేను థ్యాంక్స్ చెబుతున్నాను అని సుదీప్ అన్నారు.
నా తొలి రోజు షూటింగ్ చాలా ఎంజాయ్గా, మధురానుభూతికి గురిచేసేలా ముగిసింది. నా సొంత ఊరిలో, ఇంటిలో ఉన్న ఫీలింగ్ను కల్పించిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్కు మరోసారి థ్యాంక్స్ అని సుదీప్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. సుదీప్ ట్వీట్కు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అభిమానుల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.
సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, సోనాక్షి సిన్హా కలిసి నటిస్తున్న దంబంగ్ 3 చిత్రానికి ప్రభుదేవా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ మరోసారి కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సుదీప్ విలన్గా నటిస్తున్నాడు.
Sandalwood star Sudeep, who will play the antagonist in Dabangg 3, has begun shooting for the film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sudeep fans are more active than ever since Sudeep has just posted a photo with Bhaijaan from the gym they share.
Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
