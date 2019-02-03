తెలుగు
    సుకుమార్, నాగ‌శౌర్య కాంబినేషన్‌లో కొత్త చిత్రం.. దర్శకుడు ఎవరంటే

    By
    |

    దర్శ‌కుడిగా భారీ చిత్రాల‌ను తెర‌కెక్కిస్తోన్న బ్రిలియంట్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్‌ సుకుమార్ త‌న నిర్మాణ సంస్థ సుకుమార్ రైటింగ్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌లో త‌న ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వ శాఖ‌లో ప‌నిచేస్తున్న యంగ్ టాలెంట్‌ను ఎంక‌రేజ్ చేస్తూ ఇత‌ర ప్ర‌ముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌ల‌తో క‌లిసి సినిమాల‌ను రూపొందిస్తున్న సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. ఛలో లాంటి చిత్రంతో మంచి విజయాన్నిఅందుకొన్న నాగశౌర్య మరో మంచి చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకులకు ముందుకు వస్తున్నాడు.

    తాజాగా సుకుమార్ రైటింగ్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై సుకుమార్, నార్త్ స్టార్ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్మెంట్ శ‌ర‌త్ మ‌రార్ క‌ల‌యిక‌లో ఓ చిత్రాన్ని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో నాగ‌శౌర్య హీరోగా న‌టిస్తున్నారు. సుకుమార్ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వ శాఖ‌లో ప‌నిచేస్తున్న కాశీ విశాల్ ఈ సినిమాను డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన వివ‌రాల‌ను త్వ‌ర‌లోనే ప్ర‌క‌టిస్తారు.

    త్వరలోనే రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ జరిపేందుకు చిత్ర యూనిట్ ప్లాన్ సిద్దం చేసింది. త్వరలోనే చిత్ర నటీనటుల వివరాలను వెల్లడిస్తామని వెల్లడించింది.

    English summary
    Brilliant Director Sukumar continues his journey in encouraging his associate directors and in creating entertaining cinema. Now, Sukumar is joining hands with popular producer Sharrath Marar to produce yet another interesting project. Sukumar's associate from many years, Kasi Vishal will be directing this new venture with Naga Shourya as Hero. Sukumar Writings and Northstar Entertainment will combinely produce this film. Regular shooting will commence soon. Further details will be announced.
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 0:06 [IST]
