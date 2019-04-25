తమిళంలో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన సూపర్ డీలక్స్ చిత్రం హిందీలో రీమేక్ అవుతున్నట్టు బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికలు కథనాలు వెల్లడించాయి. సమంత అక్కినేని, విజయ్ సేతుపతి, ఫహద్ ఫాజిల్, మిస్కిన్, రమ్యకృష్ణ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రంపై సినీ విమర్శకులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి త్యాగరజాన్ కుమారరాజా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.
సూపర్ డీలక్స్ హిందీలో రీమేక్ అవుతున్నది. హిందీలో కూడా త్యాగరాజన్ కుమారరాజా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు అని ప్రముఖ ఆంగ్ల వెబ్సైట్ కథనాన్ని ప్రచురించింది. అయితే ఈ కథనంపై త్యాగరాజన్ మాట్లాడానికి నిరాకరించడం గమనార్హం.
అయితే బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్, విక్రమాదిత్య మోత్వాని ఈ సినిమాపై మోజుపడ్డారని, త్వరలోనే త్యాగరాజన్ ఓ ప్రముఖ ప్రొడక్షన్ హౌస్లో సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించేందుకు ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు అని కథనాలు వెల్లవడుతున్నాయి.
మార్చి 29న రిలీజైన ఈ చిత్రం దక్షిణాదిలో ఘన విజయం సాధించింది. తెలుగు, కన్నడ రాష్ట్రాల్లో తమిళ వెర్షన్కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. విజయ్ సేతుపతి ట్రాన్స్ జెండర్ మహిళగా నటించి ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించారనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.
Super Deluxe will be remade in Hindi. Reports suggest that, it is said that the Hindi version will be directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja himself. However, the director has revealed that he hasn't committed to any offer as of now. A source told "With Hindi filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Popular production house ready for remake.
