తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హీరోయిన్ రీ ఎంట్రీ.. గూఢచారిగా..!

పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హీరోయిన్ రీ ఎంట్రీ.. గూఢచారిగా..!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రెండు దశాబ్ధాల తర్వాత సుప్రియా యార్లగడ్డ మళ్ళీ వెండితెరకు "గూఢచారి"తో రీఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో సుప్రియా యార్లగడ్డ పోషిస్తున్న నదియా ఖురేషీ పాత్ర లుక్‌ను గురువారం (జూలై 19న) విడుదల చేశారు. రా ఏజెన్సీకి కి చెందిన త్రినేత్ర అనే సీక్రెట్ ఏజెన్సీకి వర్క్ చేసే సీక్రెట్ ఏజెంట్ గా మిస్టీరియస్ ఏజెంట్‌గా కనిపించే సుప్రియ రా ఏజెన్సీలో డిప్యూటీ డైరెక్టర్ ఆఫ్ చీఫ్ టాస్క్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ డిపార్ట్మెంట్ విధులు నిర్వహిస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో సుప్రియ 92 ఎఫ్ఎస్ తుపాకీని క్యారీ చేస్తుంది.

    "గూఢచారి" చిత్రంలో సుప్రియా యార్లగడ్డ పాత్ర ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా నిలవడమే కాదు సినిమాకి కీలకం కానుంది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన "గూఢచారి" టీజర్ కి విశేషమైన స్పందన లభించింది. యూట్యూబ్ లో ఫోర్ మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ వచ్చాయి. 116 రోజులపాటు 168 లొకేషన్స్ లో షూట్ చేయబడ్డ ఈ చిత్రం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ వర్క్ ప్రస్తుతం శరవేగంగా జరుగుతోంది.

    Supriya Yarlagadda returns with ‘Goodachari’

    శశికిరన్ తిక్కా దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ స్పై థ్రిల్లర్ ను అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్, పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, విస్టా డ్రీమ్ మర్చంట్స్ సంస్థలు సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నాయి. శ్రీచరణ్ పాకాల సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఆగస్ట్ 3న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలకానుంది.

    నటీనటులు:
    అడవి శేష్, శోభిత దులిపాళ్ల, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, మధు షాలిని, అనిష్ కురివెల్ల, సుప్రియ యార్లగడ్డ, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, రాకేష్ వర్రి.
    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:
    డైరెక్టర్: శశి కిరణ్ తిక్క
    కెమెరామెన్: శనీల్ డియో
    స్టోరి: అడవి శేష్
    స్క్రీన్ ప్లే: అడవిశేష్ , శశి కిరణ్ తిక్క, రాహుల్ పాకాల
    డైలాగ్స్ , స్క్రిప్ట్ గైడెన్స్: అబ్బూరి రవి
    సంగీతం: శ్రీ చరణ్ పాకాల
    ఎడిటర్: గారి బి.హెచ్
    ప్రొడ్యూసర్: అభిషేక్ నమ, టి.జి.విశ్వ ప్రసాద్, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్
    నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు: అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్, పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, విస్ట డ్రీమ్ మర్చంట్స్.

    English summary
    The first look of actress Surpriya Yarlagadda from the movie ‘Goodachari’ is unveiled. Surpriya looks like she is a mysterious agent for an even more mysterious organization called Trinetra, a subsect of RAW. She will be seen as Nadiya Qureshi, a deputy director of chief task investigation department for the RAW. Supriya also handles a weapon, 92 FS in the movie. After over two decades Surpriya is returning to the silverscreen and her role is said to be very crucial in the movie. The recently released teaser of ‘Goodachari’ got an incredible feedback with nearly four million views.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue