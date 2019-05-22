నంద గోపాల లీలలకు సెన్సార్‌ ఫిదా.. సూర్య మూవీకి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

English summary

Suriya who has different image and is quite popular with his films 'Gajini' and 'Singam' Series is coming with an interesting political thriller 'NGK' (Nanda Gopala Krishna). '7G Brindavana Colony', 'Aadavari Matalaku Ardaale Verule' fame Sri Raghava is directing this film while SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu are producing under Dreamwarrior Pictures along with Reliance Entertainments. This movie set to release on May 31st. In this occassion, Censor given UA Certificate for this movie.