    నంద గోపాల లీలలకు సెన్సార్‌ ఫిదా.. సూర్య మూవీకి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

    విలక్షణ నటుడు సూర్య నటించిన ఎన్‌జీకే (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ) చిత్రం విడుదలకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ పడిపోయింది. రాజకీయ అంశాలతో ఆధారంగా, పొలిటికల్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌తో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం సెన్సార్ పనులు పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి డైరెక్టర్ సెల్వరాఘవన్. డ్రీమ్ వారియర్స్ పిక్చర్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై ఎస్ఆర్ ప్రభు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.

    తమిళంలో గత ఆరేళ్లలో సెల్వరాఘవన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఏ సినిమా విడుదల కాకపోవడం, ఏడాదిన్నరగా సూర్య సినిమా రిలీజ్ కాకపోవడం, ఆ క్రమంలో వీరిద్దరి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తుండటంతో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    Suriyas NGK movie gets UA certificate

    ఇటీవల సెన్సార్ బోర్డు అధికారులు ఎన్‌జీకే చిత్రాన్ని చూసి సంతృప్తిని వ్యక్తం చేశారనేది తాజా సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్ యూఏ సర్టిఫికెట్ ఇవ్వడంతో రిలీజ్‌కు ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమాను మే 31న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    ఎన్‌జీకే చిత్రానికి సంగీతం యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా. ఈ చిత్రంలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, సాయి పల్లవి హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాను రిలీజ్‌కు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తూనే మరో పక్క సూర్య సూరరాయ్ పొట్రూవోమ్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి గురు ఫేం సుధా కొంగర దర్శకురాలు. అలాగే కేవీ ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వంలో కాప్పన్ సినిమాక కూడా సూర్య గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇవ్వడం జరిగింది.

    English summary
    Suriya who has different image and is quite popular with his films 'Gajini' and 'Singam' Series is coming with an interesting political thriller 'NGK' (Nanda Gopala Krishna). '7G Brindavana Colony', 'Aadavari Matalaku Ardaale Verule' fame Sri Raghava is directing this film while SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu are producing under Dreamwarrior Pictures along with Reliance Entertainments. This movie set to release on May 31st. In this occassion, Censor given UA Certificate for this movie.
