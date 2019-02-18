తెలుగు
    సూర్య పొలిటికల్ మూవీ ‘ఎన్.జి.కె’ రిలీజ్ వాయిదా?

    తమిళ స్టార్ సూర్య త్వరలో 'ఎన్.జి.కె' సినిమా ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. పొలిటికల్ డ్రామాగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీ టీజర్ ఇటీవల విడుదలై అద్భుతమైన స్పందన సొంతం చేసుకోవడంతో పాటు ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్ అయింది. దాదాపు 8 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

    ఈ చిత్రం తమిళ న్యూ ఇయర్ సందర్భంగా ఏప్రిల్ రెండో వారంలో విడుదల చేస్తారని అంతా భావించారు. అయితే సినిమా అప్పుడు విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం లేదని తాజాగా తమిళ సినీ వర్గాల్లో ప్రచారం మొదలైంది. ప్రోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ ఆలస్యం అవ్వడమే ఇందుకు కారణమని తెలుస్తోంది.

    Suriya’s NGK release postponed to May

    మే చివరి వారంలో 'ఎన్.జి.కె' విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని టాక్. అయితే చిత్ర బృందం నుంచి రిలీజ్ విషయంలో ఇంకా ఎలాంటి ప్రకటన రాలేదు. త్వరలోనే దీనిపై ఓ క్లారిటీ వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ప్రముఖ తమిళ దర్శకుడు సెల్వరాఘవన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా ఎస్ఆర్ ప్రభు నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం సమకూర్చారు.

    English summary
    Tamil star Suriya’s political drama, NGK, was expected to hit screens in April second week as a Tamil New Year treat. However, the latest buzz in Kollywood circles reveals that the film may now be pushed to May last week due to a delay in post-production.
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
