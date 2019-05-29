హీరో సూర్య అరుదైన ఘనత.. దక్షిణి కొరియాలో కూడా NGK

తమిళ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య అంటే దక్షిణాదిలోనే కాదు.. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా భారీగా క్రేజ్ ఉంది. ఆయన సినిమాలు హిందీలో డబ్బింగ్ అయి టెలివిజన్లో ప్రదర్శించడం వల్ల ఫ్యాన్స్ విపరీతంగా పెరిగిపోయారు. విలక్షణమైన నటనతోనే కాకుండా మాస్ ఎలిమెంట్స్ను పండించే హీరోగా పేరున్న సూర్య మరో అరుదైన ఘనతను సాధించబోతున్నారు. ఆయన నటించిన సినిమా తొలిసారి దక్షిణ కొరియాలో రిలీజ్ కాబోతున్నది. NGK మూవీ రిలీజ్ సందర్భంగా ఆయన తెలుగు ఫిల్మీబీట్తో మాట్లాడుతూ..
మనలో చాలామంది సౌత్ కొరియా సినిమాలను ఇష్టపడతారు. అలాగే 'ఎన్జికె' సౌత్ కొరియాలో రిలీజవుతున్న తొలి తమిళ్ సినిమా. గతంలో అక్కడినుంచి నలుగురు వచ్చి నా సినిమా చూసారు. నాకు కూడా చాలా ఎగ్జయిటింగ్గా అనిపించింది. అందుకే NGK సినిమాను అక్కడ రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నాం. ఇక సౌత్ కొరియా నుంచి ఎలాంటి ఫీడ్ బ్యాక్ వస్తుందని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నాను అని సూర్య పేర్కొన్నారు.
'గజిని', 'యముడు', 'సింగం' లాంటి విభిన్న తరహా చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకమైన ఇమేజ్ సంపాదించుకున్న హీరో సింగం సూర్య, '7జి బృందావన కాలని', 'ఆడవారి మాటలకు అర్థాలే వేరులే' చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు శ్రీరాఘవ దర్శకత్వంలో డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్, రిలయెన్స్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ పతాకాలపై నిర్మించిన చిత్రం 'ఎన్.జి.కె (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ)'.
ఈ సినిమాను తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రాలలో 'ఏమైంది ఈవేళ', అధినేత, 'బెంగాల్ టైగర్' వంటి సూపర్హిట్ చిత్రాలను నిర్మించిన ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, శ్రీ సత్యసాయి ఆర్ట్స్ అధినేత కె.కె.రాధామోహన్ అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం మే 31న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.
Hero Singam Suriya who earns a unique image with different kind of films like Ghajini, Yamudu, Singam is coming with a political thriller 'NGK' (Nandha Gopala Krishna) '7G Brundavana Colony', 'Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule' fame Sri Raghava has Directed the film Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. Popular Producer KK Radhamohan who produced Superhit films like 'Emaindi Ee Vela', 'Adhinetha', 'Bengal Tiger' in his Sri SathyaSai Arts banner is releasing 'NGK' in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh states. 'NGK' is releasing worldwide on May 31st.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
