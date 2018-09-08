 »   » యాక్షన్ కథా చిత్రంలో తమన్నా భాటియా.. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడితో..

English summary

Actress Tamannaah is currently in Prague shooting for a Telugu film titled F2-Fun and Frustration. She shares screen space with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. The actress has signed her next Tamil project with Kaththi Sandai co-star Vishal. Confirming the news to a leading daily, Tamannaah said, "Yes, I have signed this project. I'm very excited to be working with Sundar sir. I've wanted to work with him since the beginning of my career and I'm glad it's finally happening."