యాక్షన్ కథా చిత్రంలో తమన్నా భాటియా.. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడితో..

    మిల్కీ బ్యూటీ తమన్నా భాటియా వరుస సినిమాలతో అలరిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఎఫ్2- ఫన్ అండ్ ఫ్రస్టేషన్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. వెంకటేష్, వరుణ్ తేజ్, మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో తమన్నా కూడా ఓ హీరోయిన్‌గా చేస్తున్నది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ ప్రాగ్‌లో జరుగుతున్నది. ఎఫ్2 చిత్రంలో నటిస్తూనే తమిళంలో విశాల్‌తో ఓ సినిమాలో నటించడానికి అంగీకారం తెలిపింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సుందర్ సీ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. గతంలో కత్తి సందాయ్ అనే చిత్రంలో విశాల్ సరసన తమన్నా నటించారు.

    సుందర్ సీ దర్శకత్వంలో విశాల్‌తో రూపొందే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నాను. ఆ సినిమాను అంగీకరించాను. సుందర్ సార్‌తో పనిచేయడం చాలా ఎక్సైటింగ్ ఉంది. ఈ చిత్రం పూర్తిగా యాక్షన్ సినిమాగా రూపొందుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమాలో నాకు యాక్షన్ సీన్లు ఉన్నాయి అని తమన్నా తెలిపింది.

    Tamannaah Bhatia to team up with Vishal again

    ప్రస్తుతం క్వీన్ చిత్రం ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న మహాలక్ష్మీ, ఎఫ్2 చిత్రాల్లో ప్రస్తుతం నటిస్తున్నది. కన్నె కలైమాన్ను అనే తమిళ సినిమాలో కూడా ఓ పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నది. ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందుతున్న సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి చిత్రంలో కూడా ఓ కీలక పాత్రను దక్కించుకొన్నారు. చివరిసారిగా తెలుగులో నా నువ్వే చిత్రంలో నటించింది. ఆ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దారుణంగా బోల్తా పడింది.

    English summary
    Actress Tamannaah is currently in Prague shooting for a Telugu film titled F2-Fun and Frustration. She shares screen space with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. The actress has signed her next Tamil project with Kaththi Sandai co-star Vishal. Confirming the news to a leading daily, Tamannaah said, "Yes, I have signed this project. I'm very excited to be working with Sundar sir. I've wanted to work with him since the beginning of my career and I'm glad it's finally happening."
