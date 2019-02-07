సందీప్ కిషన్, హన్సిక ‘తెనాలి రామకృష్ణ’ షురూ...

సందీప్ కిషన్ హీరోగా 'తెనాలి రామకృష్ణ బిఏ బిఎల్' అనే కొత్త చిత్రం మొదలైంది. పూర్తి వినోదాత్మక చిత్రంగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీలో హన్సిక హీరోయిన్. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత హన్సిక స్ట్రైట్ తెలుగు మూవీలో కనిపించబోతోంది.
జి నాగేశ్వర రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ గురువారం కర్నూలులో మొదలైంది. తొలి షెడ్యూల్ 15 రోజుల పాటు నిర్వహించనున్నారు. తొలి రోజు సందీప్ కిషన్, ప్రభాస్ శ్రీను మీద కీలక సన్నివేశాలు. సందీప్-హన్సిక మధ్య రొమాంటిక్ సీన్లు షూట్ చేశారు.
వినోదాత్మక చిత్రాలు తీయడంలో ఎక్స్పర్టుగా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్న జి. నాగేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి తన మార్కు ఉండేలా ఔట్ అండ్ ఔట్ ఎంటర్టెనర్గా దీన్ని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. గతంలో ఆయన దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన సీమ శాస్త్రి, దేనికైనా రెడీ, ఈడోరకం ఆడోరకం చిత్రాలు మంచి విజయం అందుకున్నాయి.
హీరో సందీప్ కిషన్, హన్సిక . మురళి శర్మ, వరలక్ష్మి శరత్ కుమార్, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, పృధ్వి కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. శేఖర్ చంద్ర ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా.. సాయి శ్రీరామ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు.
Young hero Sundeep Kishan is doing an out and out entertainer titled ‘Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.’ The film which was launched sometime back, has commenced it’s shoot on Thursday in Kurnool. Hero Sundeep and Hansika are taking part in the shoot. Being directed by G Nageswara Reddy, actors Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore and Prudhvi will be seen in supporting roles.
Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
