సందీప్ కిషన్, హన్సిక ‘తెనాలి రామకృష్ణ’ షురూ...

Young hero Sundeep Kishan is doing an out and out entertainer titled ‘Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.’ The film which was launched sometime back, has commenced it’s shoot on Thursday in Kurnool. Hero Sundeep and Hansika are taking part in the shoot. Being directed by G Nageswara Reddy, actors Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore and Prudhvi will be seen in supporting roles.