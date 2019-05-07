సందీప్ కిషన్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం తెనాలి రామకృష్ణ బి.ఎ బి.ఎల్... కేసులు ఇవ్వండి ప్లీజ్ అనేది ట్యాగ్ లైన్. హీరో పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా ఫస్ట్ లుక్, మోషన్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు. తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీ నీలకంఠేశ్వర స్వామి క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్పై అగ్రహారం నాగిరెడ్డి, సంజీవ్ రెడ్డి, రూపా జగదీష్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
హీరో సందీప్ కిషన్ సరసన తొలిసారిగా అందాల భామ హన్సిక, వరలక్ష్మి శరత్కుమార్ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఔట్ అండ్ ఔట్ కామెడీ చిత్రాలను తెరకెక్కించడంలో మంచి పేరున్న దర్శకుడు జి.నాగేశ్వరరెడ్డి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లాఫింగ్ రైడర్గా రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.
డిసెంబర్ 14న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రారంబోత్సవం జరుపుకోగా.. అదే రోజు నుంచి రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ మొదలైంది. తాజాగా మే 7 నుంచి రామోజీ ఫిలిం సిటీలో కొత్త షెడ్యూల్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం అయింది. ఈ షెడ్యూల్లో ఎంటైర్ యూనిట్ పాల్గొంటుందని, కీలక సన్నివేశాలు తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నట్లు చిత్ర బృందం తెలిపింది.
ఈ చిత్రంలో సందీప్ కిషన్, హన్సిక, వరలక్ష్మి శరత్కుమార్, మురళీ శర్మ, బ్రహ్మానందం, వెన్నెలకిశోర్, ప్రభాస్ శ్రీను, పృథ్వి, రఘుబాబు, సప్తగిరి, రజిత, కిన్నెర, అన్నపూర్ణమ్మ, వై.విజయ, సత్యకృష్ణ తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.
The first look of ‘Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL’ starring Sundeep Kishan has been unveiled. Hero Sundeep is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday and so the first look was launched by the makers of the film. Sundeep is seen as an advocate in the first look poster. The title comes up with the caption ‘Caselu Ivvandi Please.’
Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more