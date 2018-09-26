 »   » ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్’... తెలుగులో మాట్లాడి అలరించి అమితాబ్, అమీర్ ఖాన్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many others in the lead roles. The film is made on a massive scale and will be releasing for Diwali 2018. Thugs of Hindostan will also be releasing in Telugu, and Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have now made a promotional video by speaking in Telugu.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 17:15 [IST]