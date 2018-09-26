తెలుగు
‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్’... తెలుగులో మాట్లాడి అలరించి అమితాబ్, అమీర్ ఖాన్

By
    హలో నా పేరు అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్... హలో నా పేరు అమీర్ ఖాన్... మేమిద్దరం కలిసి మొదటిసారిగా మా నెక్ట్ మూవీ 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ ద్వారా మీ ముందుకు వస్తున్నాం. ఈ స్పెషల్ ఫిల్మ్‌ను మీతో షేర్ చేద్దామనుకుంటున్నాం. ఈ దీపావళికి థగ్స్ వస్తున్నారు. సినిమా హౌస్‌లో కలుద్దాం.... అంటూ తెలుగునాట తమ మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్ మొదలు పెట్టారు ఈ ఇద్దకు బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్స్.

    అమితాబ్‌ బచ్చన్‌, ఆమిర్‌ ఖాన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన 'థగ్స్‌ ఆఫ్‌ హిందుస్తాన్‌' నవంబర్ 8న విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని హిందీతో పాటు సౌత్‌లో తెలుగు, తమిళంలో కూడా విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆయా భాషల్లో కూడా ప్రమోషన్స్ జోరు పెంచారు.

    ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యశ్‌ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్‌ పతాకంపై ఆదిత్యా చోప్రా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, అమీర్ ఖాన్‌తో పాటు కత్రినా కైఫ్‌, ఫాతిమా సనా షేక్‌ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ‌ధూమ్ 3 ఫేం విజయ్‌ కృష్ణ ఆచార్య ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    Thugs Of Hindostan Telugu promo

    ఇందులో అమితాబ్ బచ్చ్ థగ్స్ కమాండర్... ఖుదాబక్ష్ పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఫిరంగి పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఈ పాత్రలకు సంబంధించి ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్స్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచాయి. బ్రిటిష్ కాలంలో జరిగిన కథతో ఈ మూవీ తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఫిలిప్ మీడో రచించిన 1839 నాటి ఫిక్షన్ నవల... కన్‌ఫెషన్స్ ఆఫ్ ఎ థగ్స్ ఆధారంగా ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కించారు.

    English summary
    Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many others in the lead roles. The film is made on a massive scale and will be releasing for Diwali 2018. Thugs of Hindostan will also be releasing in Telugu, and Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have now made a promotional video by speaking in Telugu.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
