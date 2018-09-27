 »   » గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నా: ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్’ తెలుగు ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన రాజమౌళి

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
"Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan. What a treat it is to watch SrBachchan ji & aamir_khan ji together on screen. Wishing the team a huge success :) " SS Rajamouli Tweeted.
Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 13:09 [IST]