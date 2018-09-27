 »   » గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నా: ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్’ తెలుగు ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన రాజమౌళి

అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, అమీర్ ఖాన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రూపొందిన బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' హిందీతో పాటు తెలుగు, తమిళంలో కూడా విడుదల చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. గురువారం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. తెలుగు వెర్షన్ ట్రైలర్ రాజమౌళి ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా రిలీజ్ చేయించారు.

'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' తెలుగు ట్రైలర్ నేను విడుదల చేయడం గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, అమీర్ ఖాన్ ఇద్దరినీ ఒకే స్క్రీన్ మీద చూడటం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్ టీమ్ పెద్ద సక్సెస్ అందుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను అని రాజమౌళి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan.

What a treat it is to watch @SrBachchan ji & @aamir_khan ji together on screen. Wishing the team a huge success :) @yrf @TOHTheFilm #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh https://t.co/HlYK4aZbSZ