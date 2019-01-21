తెలుగు
    న‌లుగురు హీరోయిన్స్‌తో రొమాన్స్.. ఫుల్ కామెడీ మూవీ ప్రారంభం

    న‌లుగురు హీరోయిన్స్‌తో రొమాంటిక్ కామెడీ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ ప్రారంభంబ్లాక్ అండ్ వైట్ పిక్చ‌ర్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై ప్రొడ‌క్షన్ నెం.1గా కొత్త చిత్రం సోమ‌వారం హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో ప్రారంభమైంది. హిమ బిందు వెల‌గ‌పూడి నిర్మాణంలో బాలు ద‌ర్శక‌త్వంలో సినిమా తెర‌కెక్క‌నుంది. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ...ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు బాలు మాట్లాడుతూ - మ‌హాన‌గ‌రంలో నివ‌సిస్తూ స్వ‌తంత్య్ర భావాలున్న న‌లుగురు అమ్మాయిల‌కు సంబంధించిన క‌థే ఈ చిత్రం.

    త్రిదా చౌద‌రి, ధ‌న్య బాల‌కృష్ణ‌, సిద్ధి ఇద్నాని, కొమ‌లి ప్ర‌సాద్ నలుగురు అమ్మాయిలుగా న‌టిస్తున్నారు. కామెడీ ప్ర‌ధానంగా సాగే ఈ సినిమాలో క‌థానుగుణంగా ఉండే ట్విస్ట్స్ ప్రేక్ష‌కుల‌ను ఆక‌ట్టుకుంటాయి అని ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు బాలు అన్నారు.

    నిర్మాత హిమబిందు వెల‌గ‌పూడి మాట్లాడుతూ - హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో నేటి నుండి తొలి షెడ్యూల్ చిత్రీక‌ర‌ణ జ‌రుగుతుంది. ఫిబ్ర‌వ‌రిలో గోవాలో సెకండ్ షెడ్యూల్‌ను చిత్రీక‌రిస్తాం. అన్నీ కార్య‌క్ర‌మాల‌ను పూర్తి చేసి మే నెల‌లో సినిమాను విడుద‌ల చేయ‌డానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నాం అన్నారు.

    త్రిదా చౌద‌రి, ధ‌న్య బాల‌కృష్ణ‌, సిద్ధి ఇద్నాని, కొమ‌లి ప్ర‌సాద్ ప్ర‌ధాన తారాగ‌ణంగా న‌టిస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: ర‌ఘుకుంచె, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: శేఖ‌ర్ గంగ‌మోని, పాట‌లు: భాస్క‌ర భ‌ట్ల‌, ల‌క్ష్మీ భూపాల్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: నాగేశ్వ‌ర్ రెడ్డి, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్‌: విక్కీ రొల‌ర్ కొస్ట‌ర్‌, లైన్ ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్‌: సాయికుమార్ పాల‌కూరి, స‌హ నిర్మాత‌లు: రాధికా శ్రీనివాస్ వెత్షా, ఉమా కూచిపూడి, నిర్మాత‌: హిమ బిందు వెల‌గపూడి, ర‌చ‌న‌, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: బాలు.

    Black And White Pictures announces Production No 1. Written and directed by Baalu, this film will tell the story of four free-spirited, metropolitan girls. We are happy to announce the coming together of talented actresses Tridha Chowdary, Dhanya Balakrishna, Siddhi Idnani and Komali Prasad. The actresses will be seen as youngsters with full-on josh in a story full of humour and twists. The rom-com will be shot from today. The second schedule will happen in Goa from the month of February. We are planning to release the film in the month of May. Music is by Raghu Kunche, while cinematography is by Shekar Ganganamoni. Lyrics are by Bhaskar Bhatla and Lakshmi Bhupal. Editing is by B Nageshwar Reddy.
