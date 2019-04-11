ఓటు తొలగింపుపై ఉపాసన ఫైర్.. ట్యాక్స్ కట్టే పౌరులకు ఇదేనా న్యాయం!

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికలు జరుగుతున్న సమయంలో రాంచరణ్ సతీమణి, మెగా కోడలు ఉపాసన తీవ్ర అసంతృప్తికి గురయ్యారు. తన తల్లి ఓటును తొలగించడంపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో మండిపడ్డారు. పౌరులకు ప్రభుత్వాలు చేసే న్యాయం ఇదేనా అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు. తన తల్లికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను ట్విట్టర్లో ఆమె షేర్ చేశారు.
నా తల్లి శోభన కామినేని ఓ రోజు ఓటు వేయలేకపోయింది. పది రోజుల క్రితం ఓటరు లిస్టులో తన పేరు చెక్ చేసుకొన్నారు. అప్పుడు ఆమె తన పేరు ఉన్నట్టు తెలుసుకొన్నారు. కానీ తీరా ఎన్నికల కేంద్రానికి వెళ్లగానే ఓటును తొలగించినట్టు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
ప్రభుత్వాలకు భారీగా పన్ను చెల్లించే ఆమె ఓటును పరిరక్షించరా? భారతీయ పౌరురాలిగా ఆమెకు ఇచ్చే విలువ ఇదేనా అంటూ ఉపాసన మండిపడ్డారు. గురువారం ఉదయమే మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, అత్త సురేఖ, భర్త రాంచరణ్తో కలిసి ఉపాసన ఓటు వేశారు.
చేవెళ్ల నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరుఫున పోటీ చేస్తున్న కొండా విశ్వేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి ఉపాసనకు సమీప బంధువు అనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.
Hero Ram Charan wife Upasan Kamineni fires on Election system. She tweeted that My mom shobanakamineni wasn’t able to vote today. She checked 10 days ago and her name was on the list ! Now it’s deleted !! She pays Tax !doesn’t she count ? Isn’t she valued as an Indian citizen?
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
