రాంచరణ్ రూపంలో వినాయక విగ్రహాలు.. ఉపాసన ఎమోషనల్

    మిస్టర్ సీ అదేనండీ.. మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్‌ను ఆయన సతీమణి ముద్దుగా పిలుచుకొనే పేరు. రాంచరణ్ గురించి ఎలాంటి ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయం తెలిసినా.. కనిపించినా సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ఉపాసన కామినేని పంచుకొంటారు. ఎప్పుడూ మిస్టర్ సీ గురించిన ఫొటోలు, ఆసక్తికరమై వార్తలను ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా తెలియజేస్తుంటుంది.

    తాజాగా రాంచరణ్ అభిమానులు ఆయన సినిమాలోని పాత్రల నేపథ్యంగా వినాయకుడి విగ్రహాలను రూపొందించి పూజలు చేయడంపై ఉపాసన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆ ఫొటోలను చూసి ఎమోసనల్ అయిన ఉపాసన.. మీరు చూపిస్తున్న ప్రేమకు ధన్యులం. జై గణేష్, రాంచరణ్ అంటూ ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Upasana Emotional: Ram Charan model Vinayaka Statues

    ధ్రువ చిత్రం కోసం సిక్స్‌ప్యాక్ చేశారు. ఆ చిత్రంలోని ఓ స్టిల్‌ను ఆధారం చేసుకొని వినాయకుడి విగ్రహం తయారు చేశారు. మంటపం చుట్టు రాంచరణ్ పోస్టర్లను అలంకరించారు.

    రంగస్థలం రాంచరణ్‌ను బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హీరోగా మార్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలోని రెండు ఫొటోలను ఆధారంగా చేసుకొని మరో రెండు విగ్రహాలను తయారు చేసి పూజించారు. వాటిని కూడా ఉపాసన ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    ప్రస్తుతం బోయపాటి శ్రీను దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రంలో రాంచరణ్ నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ అజర్ బైజాన్‌లో షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది.

    English summary
    Ram Charan Wife Upasana Kamineni gets emotional. On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Fans installed and organised prayers to Ganesh, Which are in Ram Charan stills in Dhruva and Rangasthalam. She managed to tweet those photos.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:17 [IST]
