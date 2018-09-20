 »   » రాంచరణ్ రూపంలో వినాయక విగ్రహాలు.. ఉపాసన ఎమోషనల్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Ram Charan Wife Upasana Kamineni gets emotional. On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Fans installed and organised prayers to Ganesh, Which are in Ram Charan stills in Dhruva and Rangasthalam. She managed to tweet those photos.
Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:17 [IST]