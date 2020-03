తెలంగాణలో కరోనా కలకలం.. మెగా కోడలు కామెంట్ ఏంటంటే..?

View this post on Instagram

the @theapollohospitals Secunderabad detected a case of #corona virus cos of strong screening protocols, as per current government norms we are supposed to send the patient to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The patient is stable & the apollo hospital Secunderabad staff that cared for him are in quarantine. Highest standards of infection control protocols have been adopted by our paramedics. The government is doing an amazing job & our hospitals in Hyderabad are braced to deal with the outbreak. Don’t be in panic mode, just be responsible citizens 🦠 by 1. getting checked if u have symptoms 2. Follow the precautions below : The corona virus is transmitted through droplets from sick people and is NOT AIR BORNE. wash hands with soap/ sanitisers before eating & after being out in public Observe good personal hygiene Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc. Avoid consumption of raw/undercooked meats . Maintain hygienic food practices Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose Maintain a minimum 3 ft distance from a person who is sneezing or coughing Cough or sneeze into the INSIDE OF THE ELBOW , NOT HANDS Use disposable tissues to cover your cough & cold. Discard used tissues immediately into an appropriate waste bin & sanitise hands immediately Offer a surgical mask to person who is coughing or sneezing Keep a window open or let the air conditioner be on wipe surfaces (e.g. desks and tables) & objects (e.g. telephones, keyboards) with disinfectant regularly #covid19 #coronavirus