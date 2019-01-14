లైవ్ ఇన్ సీ క్రియేషన్ అండ్ గంగోత్రి ఆర్ట్ క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్పై శ్రీరామ్, కారుణ్య హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా అజయ్ ఘోష్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో వస్తున్న చిత్రం ఉత్తర. శ్రీపతి గంగదాస్తో కలిసి ఎస్ఆర్ తిరుపతి నిర్మిస్తూ ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.
టిల్లు వేణు, అదిరే అభి, పెళ్లిచూపుల ఫేం అభయ్ నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి నీది నాది ఒకే కథ ఫేం సురేష్ యువన్ సంగీతాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు. అర్జున్ రెడ్డి చిత్రానికి అసోసియేట్ కెమెరామెన్గా పనిచేసిన చరణ్ బాబు సినిమాటోగ్రఫిని అందిస్తున్నారు.
సమకాలీన గ్రామీణ నేపథ్యంతో, వాస్తవాన్ని ప్రతిబింబించే కథ, సన్నివేశాలతో అత్యంత సహజంగా రూపుదిద్దుకొన్న అంశాలు ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రధాన ఆకర్షణ అని చిత్ర యూనిట్ పేర్కొంటున్నది.
ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రంలోని పాటలు, టీజర్లు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ లభించింది. దాంతో ప్రేక్షకుల్లో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. ఈ సినిమాను ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ భారీగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నది.
ప్రస్తుతం ఉత్తర మూవీ పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలను జరుపుకొంటున్నది. ప్రేక్షకులకు గొప్ప అనుభూతిని అందించడానికి ఈ సినిమాను అమెరికాలోని సోని స్కోరింగ్ స్టూడియోలో రీరికార్డింగ్ జరుపుకొన్నది. చెన్నైలో గ్రాఫిక్ పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఏప్రిల్లో అత్యుత్తమ క్వాలిటీతో సినిమాను ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకొస్తామని దర్శకుడు తిరుపతి వెల్లడించారు.
Uttara movie is getting ready under the banner of Live in C, Gangotri Art Creations. SR Tirupati is the director, Sri Ram, Karunya Catherine are the lead pair. This movies song released by popular Director SV Krishna Reddy.
Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
