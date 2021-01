English summary

Vamshi Paidipally (born 27 July 1978) is an Indian film director and screenwriter known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He is known for directing mainstream works such as Munna (2007), Brindavanam (2010), Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016) for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Director - Telugu and Maharshi (2019).