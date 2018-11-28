 »   » ‘భారతీయుడు 2’లో అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్న వెన్నెల కషోర్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
vennela kishore indian 2 simbu kamal haasan shankar dulquer salmaan భారతీయుడు 2 శంకర్ కమల్ హాసన్ శింబు దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ వెన్నెల కిషోర్
English summary
Film Nagar source said that, Vennela Kishore playing one of the the main comedian in the much-awaited sequel of Bharatheeyudu. Director Shankar wanted someone for the role who is popular in both Telugu and Tamil.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 22:30 [IST]