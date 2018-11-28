తెలుగు
 'భారతీయుడు 2'లో అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్న వెన్నెల కషోర్

‘భారతీయుడు 2’లో అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్న వెన్నెల కషోర్


    2.0 తర్వాత ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు శంకర్ తెరకెక్కించబోయే మరో భారీ చిత్రం 'ఇండియన్ 2' (భారతీయుడు -2)లో తెలుగు కమెడియన్ వెన్నెల కిషోర్ అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. కమల్ హాసన్ హీరోగా రూపొందబోయే ఈ చిత్రం తమిళంతో పాటు తెలుగులోనూ విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఇక్కడి నటులను కూడా ఎంపిక చేస్తున్నారు. ఇందులో ఓ ముఖ్యమైన కామెడీ పాత్రకు వెన్నెల కిషోర్ ఎంపిక చేశారట.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో మలయాళ నటుడు దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నట్లు కొంతకాలంగా వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. తమిళ నటుడు శింబు కూడా ఇందులో నటించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    మరో వైపు ఈ సినిమా కోసం రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీలో ఆల్రెడీ సెట్స్ నిర్మాణం మొదలైంది. కీలకమైన సన్నివేశాలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, తెలంగాణ ప్రాంతాల్లో చిత్రీకరించబోతున్నారని తెలుస్తోంది. 2.0 చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించిన లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ వారు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతున్నారు.

    ఇండియన్' కంటే 'ఇండియన్ 2'లో మరింత పవర్ ఫుల్ డైలాగులు పేలబోతున్నాయట. ఈ విషయాన్ని గతంలో ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో కమల్ హాసన్ తెలిపారు. ఈ మెగా మూవీకి రవి వర్మన్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందించనున్నారు. అనిరుధ్ రవిచంద్రన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తారు. '2.0' సినిమా విడుదల తర్వాత షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

    Film Nagar source said that, Vennela Kishore playing one of the the main comedian in the much-awaited sequel of Bharatheeyudu. Director Shankar wanted someone for the role who is popular in both Telugu and Tamil.
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
