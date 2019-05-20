సైకోగా విజయ్ ఆంటోని.. ఎన్ని హత్యలైనా చేస్తా.. క్రేజీగా కిల్లర్ ట్రైలర్

క్రేజీ హీరో విజయ్ ఆంటోని, యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం కొలైగారన్. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని పారిజాత మూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ పై టి.నరేష్ కుమార్- టి.శ్రీధర్ కిల్లర్ పేరుతో తెలుగులో అనువదించి విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఆండ్రూ లూయిస్ దర్శకుడు. అషిమా కథానాయిక. దియా మూవీస్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తమిళంలో నిర్మించింది. ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి.
మర్డర్ మిస్టరీ.. క్రైమ్ థ్రిల్లర్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్ లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ సినిమా ట్రైలర్ను సోమవారం (మే 20న) రిలీజ్ చేశారు. విజయ్ ఆంటోని, యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ పోటాపోటీగా నటించినట్టు ఈ ట్రైలర్ ఓ ఫీలింగ్ కల్పించింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సైమన్ కే సింగ్ మ్యూజిక్ అందించిన బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ ఆసక్తిని కలిగింది.
కిల్లర్ ప్రభాకర్గా విజయ్ ఆంటోని కనిపించాడు. పోలీస్ అధికారిగా యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ నటించారు. ఎన్ని హత్యలైనా చేయడానికి నేను రెడీ అంటూ విజయ్ ఆంటోని చెప్పిన డైలాగ్స్ సినిమా ఇంటెన్సిటీని క్రియేట్ చేసింది. అమ్మాయిలను చంపే సైకోగా తెరపైన ఓ సీరియస్ క్యారెక్టర్లో కనిపించాడు. అయితే ఎందుకు హత్యలు చేశాడనేది తెరపైనే చూడాల్సిందే అంటున్నది చిత్ర యూనిట్.
ఈ సినిమా రిలీజ్ ఏర్పాట్ల నేపథ్యంలో తెలుగు వెర్షన్ నిర్మాతలు టీ నరేష్ కుమార్, టి శ్రీధర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇటీవలే దుబాయ్లోని అందమైన లొకేషన్స్లో పాటలను చిత్రీకరించాం. తాజాగా విడుదలైన పాటలకు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తున్నది. రంజాన్ కానుకగా జూన్ 5వ తేదీన సినిమా విడుదల చేయ్యడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నాం అని అన్నారు.
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
