    సైకోగా విజయ్ ఆంటోని.. ఎన్ని హత్యలైనా చేస్తా.. క్రేజీగా కిల్లర్ ట్రైలర్

    By
    |

    క్రేజీ హీరో విజయ్ ఆంటోని, యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ ప్ర‌ధాన పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం కొలైగార‌న్. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని పారిజాత మూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ పై టి.న‌రేష్ కుమార్- టి.శ్రీ‌ధ‌ర్ కిల్ల‌ర్ పేరుతో తెలుగులో అనువ‌దించి విడుద‌ల చేస్తున్నారు. ఆండ్రూ లూయిస్ దర్శకుడు. అషిమా క‌థానాయిక‌. దియా మూవీస్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని త‌మిళంలో నిర్మించింది. ప్ర‌స్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి.

    మ‌ర్డ‌ర్ మిస్ట‌రీ.. క్రైమ్ థ్రిల్ల‌ర్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్ లో తెర‌కెక్కిన ఈ సినిమా ట్రైలర్‌ను సోమవారం (మే 20న) రిలీజ్ చేశారు. విజ‌య్ ఆంటోని, యాక్ష‌న్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ పోటాపోటీగా న‌టించినట్టు ఈ ట్రైలర్ ఓ ఫీలింగ్ కల్పించింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సైమ‌న్ కే సింగ్ మ్యూజిక్ అందించిన బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ ఆసక్తిని కలిగింది.

    Vijay Antony an Arjuns Killer movie trailer released

    కిల్లర్ ప్రభాకర్‌గా విజయ్ ఆంటోని కనిపించాడు. పోలీస్ అధికారిగా యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్ నటించారు. ఎన్ని హత్యలైనా చేయడానికి నేను రెడీ అంటూ విజయ్ ఆంటోని చెప్పిన డైలాగ్స్ సినిమా ఇంటెన్సిటీని క్రియేట్ చేసింది. అమ్మాయిలను చంపే సైకోగా తెరపైన ఓ సీరియస్ క్యారెక్టర్‌లో కనిపించాడు. అయితే ఎందుకు హత్యలు చేశాడనేది తెరపైనే చూడాల్సిందే అంటున్నది చిత్ర యూనిట్.

    ఈ సినిమా రిలీజ్ ఏర్పాట్ల నేపథ్యంలో తెలుగు వెర్ష‌న్ నిర్మాత‌లు టీ న‌రేష్ కుమార్, టి శ్రీ‌ధ‌ర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇటీవలే దుబాయ్‌లోని అందమైన లొకేషన్స్‌లో పాటలను చిత్రీకరించాం. తాజాగా విడుదలైన పాటలకు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తున్నది. రంజాన్ కానుకగా జూన్ 5వ తేదీన సినిమా విడుదల చేయ్యడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నాం అని అన్నారు.

    అర్జున్, విజయ్ ఆంథోని, అషిమా నర్వాల్, నాజర్, సీత, భగవతి పెరుమాల్, గౌతమ్, సతీష్, సంపత్ రామ్ తదితరులు నటిస్తొన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి: మాటలు, పాటలు: భాష్యశ్రీ, సంగీతం: సైమన్ కె.కింగ్, ఛాయాగ్రహణం: మ్యూక్స్, ఎటిడింగ్: రిచర్డ్ కెవిన్.ఎ, పోరాటాలు: దిలీప్ సుబ్బరాయన్, పి.ఆర్వో: సాయి సతీష్, ఆర్ట్: వినోద్ రాజ్ కుమార్, నిర్మాత‌లు: టి.న‌రేష్ కుమార్- టి.శ్రీ‌ధ‌ర్‌, రచన- దర్శకత్వం: ఆండ్రూ లూయిస్.

    English summary
    Vijay Antony and Arjun starring ‘Kolaigaran’ is getting dubbed in Telugu as ‘Killer.’ Paarijatha Movie Creations banner has acquired the Telugu rights of the film. Currently the dubbing and post-production works of the film are going. Producers T. Naresh Kumar and T. Sridhar said, We are planning to launch the trailer in May second week and bring the movie to the theatres for Ramzan i.e, in June first week.
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
