 »   » అభిమానుల కోరిక మేరకు ‘నోటా’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మార్చిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ!

English summary

Vijay Devarakonda's NOTA releasing on Oct 05. Nota is an upcoming Indian political thriller film directed by Anand Shankar, made in both Tamil and Telugu languages. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada, both debuting in Tamil cinema, in the lead roles. Produced by Studio Green, this film will have Sam C. S. as the music director while Ravi K. Chandran's son, Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handles the cinematography.