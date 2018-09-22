తెలుగు
అభిమానుల కోరిక మేరకు ‘నోటా’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మార్చిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ!

    సంచ‌ల‌న విజ‌యాల‌తో దూసుకుపోతున్న విజ‌య్ దేవ‌ర‌కొండ తర్వాతి మూవీ 'నోటా' రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫైనల్ అయింది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అక్టోబర్ 5న విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఆనంద్ శంక‌ర్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెర‌కెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు త‌న కెరీర్ లో చేయ‌న‌టువంటి భిన్న‌మైన పాత్ర‌లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ సినిమా ఎప్పుడు విడుదల చేయాలో మీరే చెప్పండి అంటూ విజయ్ ఇటీవల తన సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఓ పోల్ నిర్వహించారు. అందులో అక్టోబర్ 5, అక్టోబర్ 10, అక్టోబర్ 18 అనే ఆప్షన్స్ ఇవ్వగా ఎక్కువ మంది అక్టోబర్ 5 వైపు మొగ్గు చూపారు. దీని ఆధారంగానే 'నోటా' విడుదల తేదీ అక్టోబర్ 5గా ఫిక్స్ చేస్తూ డేట్ లాక్ చేశారు.

    Vijay Devarakondas NOTA releasing on Oct 05

    మెహ్రీన్ కౌర్ ఇందులో విజ‌య్ కు జోడీగా న‌టిస్తుంది. స‌త్య‌రాజ్, నాజ‌ర్ కీల‌క‌పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. రాజ‌కీయ నేప‌థ్యంలో తెర‌కెక్కుతున్న నోటా చిత్రాన్ని జ్ఞాన‌వేల్ రాజా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఇందులో విజయ్ సీఎం పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి నిర్మాత‌: కేఈ జ్ఞాన‌వేల్ రాజా, నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌: స‌్టూడియో గ్రీన్, క‌థ‌: షాన్ క‌రుప్పుసామి, సంగీతం: స‌్యామ్ సిఎస్, సినిమాటోగ్ర‌ఫీ: శాంత‌న కృష్ణ‌ణ్, ఎడిట‌ర్: రేమాండ్ డెరిక్ క్రాస్టా, ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్ డిజైన‌ర్: డిఆర్కే కిర‌ణ్, కొరియోగ్ర‌ఫీ: బృందా, ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు: ఆనంద్ శంక‌ర్.

    English summary
    Vijay Devarakonda's NOTA releasing on Oct 05. Nota is an upcoming Indian political thriller film directed by Anand Shankar, made in both Tamil and Telugu languages. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada, both debuting in Tamil cinema, in the lead roles. Produced by Studio Green, this film will have Sam C. S. as the music director while Ravi K. Chandran's son, Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handles the cinematography.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
