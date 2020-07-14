తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      బన్నీ సినిమా అందుకే ఒప్పుకోలేదు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన విజయ్ సేతుపతి

      By
      |

      టాలీవుడ్ పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీ పుష్ప సినిమా కోసం కేవలం బన్నీ అభిమానులే కాకుండా ఎంతో మంది సినీ ప్రముఖులు కూడా ఆతృతగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు. అల్లు అర్జున్ నటిస్తున్న మొదటి పాన్ ఇండియా సినిమా కావడంతో అంచనాల డోస్ అకాశాన్ని తాకుతున్నాయి. అయితే ఇలాంటి సినిమాలో ఒక పాత్ర కోసం సంప్రదించగా విజయ్ సేతుపతి ఎందుకు రిజెక్ట్ చేశాడు అనే విషయంలో అనేక రకాల రూమర్స్ వచ్చాయి.

      ఆ రూమర్స్ పై ఎట్టకేలకు విజయ్ సేతుపతి క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చాడు. ఇటీవల తమిళ్ మీడియాకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో పుష్ప ఆఫర్ గురించి మాట్లాడిన విజయ్ అందులో నటించాలని ఎంత ప్లాన్ చేసుకున్నా డేట్స్ అడ్జస్ట్ అవ్వలేదట. పైగా లాక్ డౌన్ కారణంగా వాయిదా పడిన షూటింగ్స్ మళ్ళీ వెంటనే పూర్తి చేయాల్సిన బాధ్యత ఉంది కాబట్టి ఆ సినిమా చేయడానికి ఒప్పుకోలేదట.

      Vijay sethupathi about allu arjun pushpa movie reject

      విజయ్ సేతుపతి ఇచ్చిన క్లారిటీతో ఈ విషయంలో ఒక క్లారిటీ వచ్చినట్లయ్యింది. రెమ్యునరేషన్ కారణంగా పుష్ప సినిమాను రిజెక్ట్ చేశాడని వస్తున్న వార్తలకు ఫైనల్ గా చెక్ పడింది. ఇక పుష్ప సినిమాకు సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాకు దేవి శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా సినిమాని మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ భారీ బడ్జెట్ తో నిర్మిస్తోంది.

      More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

      English summary
      Tollywood star heroes have been making movies with star directors lately. As the market grows, producers are also not adding new directors to star heroes. As far as possible, the directors who are blinding Labal with commercial films are selecting. Recently, Allu Arvind made a huge remuneration offer for his son, a star director.
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X