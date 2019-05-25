దుమ్మురేపుతున్న విశాల్.. తెలుగులోకి టెంపర్ రీమేక్

English summary

Vishal's latest Tamil film Ayogya emerged as a huge hit in Tamil Nadu. Now this film is getting dubbed in Telugu with the same title. Malkapuram Shivakumar has bagged the Telugu rights of Ayogya and is planning to release the movie in June month. Ayogya has Raashi Khanna in the female lead role and was directed by Venkat Mohan. Sam CS has composed music for the film. Hero Vishalâ€™s performance was highly hailed by critics and audience. Tagore Madhu had produced the Tamil version of Ayogya.