దుమ్మురేపుతున్న విశాల్.. తెలుగులోకి టెంపర్ రీమేక్

తెలుగులో పూరి జగన్నాథ్ రూపొందించిన టెంపర్ చిత్రం తమిళంలో రీమేక్ అయి ఘన విజయం దిశగా దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ఆయోగ్య పేరుతో ఇటీవల విడుదలై భారీ కలెక్షన్లను రాబడుతున్నది. యువ హీరో విశాల్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఆయోగ్య పేరుతో తెలుగులో విడుదల చేయడానికి రంగం సిద్ధం అవుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా తెలుగు డబ్బింగ్ హక్కులను ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత మల్కాపురం శివకుమార్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు. జూన్లో ఈ సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
వాస్తవానికి విశాల్ చిత్రం రెండు వారాల క్రితమే రిలీజ్ కావాల్సింది. కానీ ఆర్థిక పరిస్థితుల కారణంగా సినిమా విడుదల వాయిదా పడింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఇబ్బందులను ఎదుర్కొని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.
ఆయోగ్య చిత్రంలోని విశాల్ నటనకు సినీవర్గాలు, విమర్శకులు, ప్రేక్షకులతోపాటు అన్నివర్గాలు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. టెంపర్ రీమేక్ చిత్రానికి వెంకట్ మోహన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. విశాల్తో రాశీఖాన్నా జతకట్టింది. సామ్ సీఎస్ సంగీతం అందించారు. టెంపర్ రీమేక్ హక్కులు సొంతం చేసుకొని తమిళంలో ఆయోగ్య పేరుతో నిర్మాత టాగోర్ మధు రూపొందించారు.
Vishal's latest Tamil film Ayogya emerged as a huge hit in Tamil Nadu. Now this film is getting dubbed in Telugu with the same title. Malkapuram Shivakumar has bagged the Telugu rights of Ayogya and is planning to release the movie in June month. Ayogya has Raashi Khanna in the female lead role and was directed by Venkat Mohan. Sam CS has composed music for the film. Hero Vishalâ€™s performance was highly hailed by critics and audience. Tagore Madhu had produced the Tamil version of Ayogya.
Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more