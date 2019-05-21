ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటుకు విశ్వామిత్ర.. జూన్ 14న రిలీజ్

English summary

'Vishwamitra' is a suspense thriller directed by Raajkiran of 'Geethanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, the film's story links the creation and human imagination.Starring also Nandita Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana, the film is presented by Phani Tirumalashetty. The exciting thriller is produced by Madhavi Addanki, S Rajinikanth and Raajkiran. The film has completed its Censor formalities. It has got 'U/A' certificate. The makers are planning to release the movie on June 14..