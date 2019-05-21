ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటుకు విశ్వామిత్ర.. జూన్ 14న రిలీజ్

ఫణి తిరుమలశెట్టి సమర్పణలో రాజకిరణ్ సినిమా పతాకంపై మాధవి అద్దంకి, రజనీకాంత్ ఎస్., రాజకిరణ్ నిర్మిస్తున్న సినిమా 'విశ్వామిత్ర'. నందితారాజ్, 'సత్యం' రాజేష్ జంటగా నటించారు. అశుతోష్ రాణా, ప్రసన్నకుమార్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషించారు. 'గీతాంజలి', 'త్రిపుర' వంటి థ్రిల్లర్ చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించిన రాజకిరణ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఇటీవల సినిమా సెన్సార్ పూర్తయింది. యు/ఎ సర్టిఫికేట్ లభించింది. జూన్ 14న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా దర్శక, నిర్మాత రాజకిరణ్ మాట్లాడుతూ "సినిమా చూశాక సెన్సార్ సభ్యులు బావుందని మెచ్చుకున్నారు. సెన్సార్ బృందం ప్రశంసలు మా చిత్రబృందంలో సినిమాపై నమ్మకాన్ని మరింత పెంచాయి. ఈ సృష్టిలో ఏదైనా సాధ్యమే అని చెప్పే ప్రయత్నమే 'విశ్వామిత్ర'. మధ్యతరగతి అమ్మాయిగా నందిత, ఆమెకు సహాయం చేసే వ్యక్తి పాత్రలో 'సత్యం' రాజేష్, నందిత బాస్గా అశుతోష్ రాణా, నందిత స్నేహితుడిగా తమిళ నటుడు ప్రసన్న నటించారు అని తెలిపారు.
ఆల్రెడీ సినిమా బిజినెస్ పూర్తయింది. అలాగే, సినిమా హిందీ, తెలుగు శాటిలైట్ హక్కులను ప్రముఖ ఛానల్ 'జీ తెలుగు' మంచి ఫ్యాన్సీ రేటుకు సొంతం చేసుకుంది. లవ్ థ్రిల్లర్ జానర్ లో, వాస్తవ ఘటనల ఆధారంగా... 'గీతాంజలి', 'త్రిపుర' తరహాలో థ్రిల్లింగ్ కాన్సెప్ట్ తో రూపొందించాం. ఫ్యామిలీ అంతా కలిసి చూడదగ్గ సినిమా అని రాజ కిరణ్ అన్నారు.
'Vishwamitra' is a suspense thriller directed by Raajkiran of 'Geethanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, the film's story links the creation and human imagination.Starring also Nandita Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana, the film is presented by Phani Tirumalashetty. The exciting thriller is produced by Madhavi Addanki, S Rajinikanth and Raajkiran. The film has completed its Censor formalities. It has got 'U/A' certificate. The makers are planning to release the movie on June 14..
Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
