నాపేరు సూర్య, రేసు గుర్రం ఫేం విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ హీరోగా 'ఎవడు తక్కువకాదు'

English summary

Vikram Sahidev, who was seen as Anwar in 'Na Peru Surya: Na Illu India' movie, is currently doing a film as the main lead. Produced by Lagadapati Sridhar on Ramalakshmi Cine Creations and presented by Lagadapati Sirisha, the film's name is 'Yevadu Takkuva Kadu'. It's coming with the caption 'A story of Brave Heart'. Raghu Jaya is directing the movie. Marking Holi, the makers have revealed the title and the First Look. Vikram's powerful expression in the look is getting an encouraging response.