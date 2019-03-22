తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    నాపేరు సూర్య, రేసు గుర్రం ఫేం విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ హీరోగా 'ఎవడు తక్కువకాదు'

    By
    |

    అల్లు అర్జున్ హీరోగా వచ్చిన 'నా పేరు సూర్య నా ఇల్లు ఇండియా' మూవీలో అన్వర్ పాత్రలో తన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్న విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్, అంతకు ముందు 'రేసుగుర్రం'లో బన్నీ చిన్నప్పటి పాత్రలో నటించాడు. ఇప్పుడు విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ హీరోగా ఓ సినిమా రాబోతోంది.

    'ఎవడు తక్కువ కాదు'... టైటిల్‌తో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రంలో విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. 'ఎ స్టోరీ ఆఫ్ బ్రేవ్ హార్ట్' అనేది ఈ మూవీ ఉపశీర్షిక. రఘు జయ దర్శకుడు. లగడపాటి శిరీష సమర్పణలో రామలక్ష్మి సినీ క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై లగడపాటి శ్రీధర్ నిర్మాణంలో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది.

    Yevadu Takkuva Kadu with Lagadapati Vikram Sahidev as main lead

    తాజాగా ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశఆరు. విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ ప‌వ‌ర్‌ఫుల్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెష‌న్‌ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. నిర్మాత లగడపాటి శ్రీధర్ మాట్లాడుతూ "ఎ స్టోరీ ఆఫ్ బ్రేవ్ హార్ట్... అనేది ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్ క్యారెక్టర్‌కు ఫ‌ర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌గా సూట్ అవుతుందని తెలిపారు.

    Yevadu Takkuva Kadu with Lagadapati Vikram Sahidev as main lead

    న్యూ ఏజ్ రివెంజ్ డ్రామా ఇది. బాల నటుడిగా ఆకట్టుకున్న మా విక్రమ్ సహిదేవ్, కథకు తగ్గట్టు వైవిద్యమైన పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తాడు. యాక్ష‌న్‌తో పాటు అందమైన టీనేజ్ ప్రేమకథతో రూపొందుతోన్న చిత్రమిది. చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. ‌మా సంస్థలో ఇది ఓ మంచి సినిమాగా నిలవటంతో పాటు, విక్రమ్ మంచి పేరు తీసుకొస్తుందని నమ్మకంగా ఉన్నామని శ్రీధర్ తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Vikram Sahidev, who was seen as Anwar in 'Na Peru Surya: Na Illu India' movie, is currently doing a film as the main lead. Produced by Lagadapati Sridhar on Ramalakshmi Cine Creations and presented by Lagadapati Sirisha, the film's name is 'Yevadu Takkuva Kadu'. It's coming with the caption 'A story of Brave Heart'. Raghu Jaya is directing the movie. Marking Holi, the makers have revealed the title and the First Look. Vikram's powerful expression in the look is getting an encouraging response.
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue