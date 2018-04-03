 »   » యూట్యూబ్‌లో హీరోయిన్ అశ్లీల వీడియో.. నిర్మాత అరెస్ట్

యూట్యూబ్‌లో హీరోయిన్ అశ్లీల వీడియో.. నిర్మాత అరెస్ట్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

హీరోయిన్లు హాట్ హాట్ సీన్లలో నటించేటప్పుడు దుస్తులు జారిపోవడం లాంటి కొన్ని పొరపాట్లు జరుగడం సహజం. అలాంటి పొరపాటును క్యాష్ చేసుకోవాలని చూసిన ఓ నిర్మాత ప్రస్తుతం కటకటాలు లెక్కిస్తున్నాడు. సినిమా షూటింగ్ సందర్బంగా షూట్ చేసిన బాత్రూమ్ వీడియోను ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో లీక్ చేసినందుకు గానూ భోజ్‌పూర్ నిర్మాత ఉపేంద్ర కుమార్‌ను పోలీసులు అరెస్ట్ చేశారు.

బాత్రూమ్ సీన్ షూట్

బాత్రూమ్ సీన్ షూట్

పోలీసులు వెల్లడించిన ప్రకారం.. భోజ్‌పూరి నిర్మాత ఉపేంద్ర కుమార్ చిన్న చితకా సినిమాలతోపాటు షార్ట్ ఫిలింస్, వెబ్ సిరీస్‌లను తెరకెక్కించేవాడు. అందుకోసం పేరున్న హీరోయిన్లను ఉపయోగించుకొనే వాడు. ఆ క్రమంలోనే ఓ హీరోయిన్‌తో బాత్రూమ్‌లో ఓ టవల్ కట్టుకునే సీన్‌ను చిత్రీకరించారు.

యూట్యూబ్‌లో అశ్లీల వీడియో

యూట్యూబ్‌లో అశ్లీల వీడియో

బాత్రూమ్ సీన్ సందర్భంగా టవల్ జారిపోవడం, అది కెమెరాలో రికార్డు కావడం జరిగింది. అయితే ఆ సీన్ డిలీట్ చేయాలని సదరు హీరోయిన్ కోరింది. ఆ సమయంలో సరేనన్న నిర్మాత ఉపేంద్ర.. ఆ తర్వాత దుర్భుద్దితో ఈ వీడియో క్లిప్పింగ్‌ను యూట్యూబ్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశాడు. దాంతో ఆ వీడియో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

నిర్మాతపై హీరోయిన్ ఫిర్యాదు

నిర్మాతపై హీరోయిన్ ఫిర్యాదు

అశ్లీలంగా ఉన్న వీడియోను హీరోయిన్ స్నేహితులు చూడటం, వెంటనే ఆమె దృష్టికి తీసుకెళ్లడం జరిగింది. నిర్మాత చేసిన నిర్వాకంపై హీరోయిన్ ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో ఉపేంద్రను పోలీసులు అరెస్ట్ చేశారు.

యూట్యూబ్ నుంచి తొలగింపు

యూట్యూబ్ నుంచి తొలగింపు

హీరోయిన్‌కు సంబంధించిన అశ్లీల వీడియోకు సంబంధించిన లింక్‌ను సైబర్ పోలీసులు యూట్యూబ్ నుంచి తొలగించారు. ఈ దారుణానికి పాల్పడిన నిర్మాతపై చట్టప్రకారం చర్యలు తీసుకొనేందుకు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు.

English summary
Producer Upendra Kumar (29) produces Bhojpuri films and he recently made a short film for a web series with a lead actress. The shooting happened at in Mumbai and the actress was asked to wear a towel alone. But unfortunately the towel slipped and it was recorded in the camera. The actress requested producer to remove that from the camera and he has promised to edit it. But, he uploaded that on YouTube and it went viral.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 20:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu