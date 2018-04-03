Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Producer Upendra Kumar (29) produces Bhojpuri films and he recently made a short film for a web series with a lead actress. The shooting happened at in Mumbai and the actress was asked to wear a towel alone. But unfortunately the towel slipped and it was recorded in the camera. The actress requested producer to remove that from the camera and he has promised to edit it. But, he uploaded that on YouTube and it went viral.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 20:11 [IST]