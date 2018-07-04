తెలుగు
    బాలీవుడ్, టాలీవుడ్‌లో గ్లామర్ తారగా మెప్పించిన అందాల తార సోనాలి బింద్రే అభిమానులకు షాకింగ్ న్యూస్. ఇటీవల సొనాలి బింద్రేకు తీవ్రస్థాయిలో క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి సోకిందని వైద్యులు నిర్దారించారు. దాంతో ప్రస్తుతం అమెరికాలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. తనకు క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి సోకినట్టు స్వయంగా సొనాలి బింద్రే తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ అకౌంట్‌లో ఓ లేఖను పోస్ట్ చేసి వెల్లడించారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    సొనాలి ఎమోషనల్ లేఖ

    సొనాలి ఎమోషనల్ లేఖ

    జీవితంలో కొన్నిసార్లు మనం ఒకటి తలిస్తే దైవం మరోకటి తలుస్తుంది. అంతా సవ్యంగా సాగుతున్నదని అనుకొంటుండగానే భయంకరమైన విషయం బయటపడింది. నాకు హై గ్రేడ్ క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని వైద్యులు నిర్ధారించారు అని సొనాలి బింద్రే తన లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని సొనాలి

    క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని సొనాలి

    గత కొద్దికాలంగా కడుపులో నొప్పితో బాధపడుతున్నాను. వైద్యులు పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించగా హై గ్రేడ్ క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని బయటపడింది. దాంతో ఓ రకమైన షాక్‌కు గురయ్యాను అని సొనాలి పేర్కొన్నారు.

    స్నేహితులు, కుటుంబం అండగా

    స్నేహితులు, కుటుంబం అండగా

    నాకు తీవ్రమైన క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని తెలియగానే నా స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులు, కుటుంబ సభ్యులు నాకు అండగా నిలిచారు. నా గురించి ఎంతో శ్రద్ద తీసుకొంటున్నారు. నా పట్ల ప్రేమను కురిపిస్తున్న ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి నా థ్యాంక్స్.

    క్యాన్సర్‌తో పోరాటం చేస్తాను

    క్యాన్సర్‌తో పోరాటం చేస్తాను

    నన్ను తుదముట్టించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న క్యాన్సర్‌ను తరిమికొట్టే విషయంపై దృష్టిపెట్టాను. వైద్యుల సూచన మేరకు నేను న్యూయార్క్‌లోని హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నాను అని సొనాలి వెల్లడించారు

    మానసికంగా సిద్దమయ్యాను

    మానసికంగా సిద్దమయ్యాను

    క్యాన్సర్ మహమ్మారిని తరిమి కొట్టేందుకు పోరాటం చేయడానికి మానసికంగా సంసిద్ధమయ్యాను. నా ఆశాభావం దృక్పథంతో ముందుకెళ్తున్నాను. వైద్యుల సూచనలపై జాగ్రత్తగా దృష్టిపెట్టాను అని సొనాలి వెల్లడించారు.

    క్యాన్సర్‌ను ఎదురిస్తానని ధీమా

    క్యాన్సర్‌ను ఎదురిస్తానని ధీమా

    నాకు క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి సోకిందని తెలియగానే చాలా మంది ప్రేమను కురిపిస్తున్నారు. నాకు అండగా నిలుస్తూ ప్రార్థనలు చేస్తున్నారు. అందుకు నాకు గర్వంగా ఉంది. ఫ్యామిలీ ఫ్యాన్స్ అండతో క్యాన్సర్‌ను ఎదురిస్తాను అని సొనాలి పేర్కొన్నారు.

    గోల్డితో పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఇండస్ట్రీకి దూరం

    గోల్డితో పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఇండస్ట్రీకి దూరం

    బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు గోల్డి బెహల్‌తో వివాహం తర్వాత సినీ పరిశ్రమకు దూరంగా ఉంటున్నారు. అయితే టెలివిజన్ రియాల్టి షో ఇండియాస్ బెస్ట్ డ్రేమ్ బాజ్ షోకు జడ్జీగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. కానీ ఇటీవల ఆమె స్థానంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటి హ్యుమా ఖురేషిని తీసుకొన్నారు. తాజాగా క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి సోకిందనే వార్తతో అనేక సందేహాలకు తెరపడింది.

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో గ్లామర్ తారగా

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో గ్లామర్ తారగా

    బాలీవుడ్‌లోనే కాకుండా తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమలో అగ్రనటులందరితో సొనాలి నటించారు. సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్‌తో మురారి, చిరంజీవితో ఇంద్ర, శంకర్ దాదా ఎంబీబీఎస్, శ్రీకాంత్‌తో ఖడ్గం, నాగార్జునతో మన్మధుడు తదితర చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు.

    సోనాలి బెంద్రె

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
