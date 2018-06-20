 »   » బికినీ అందాలతో రెచ్చగొడుతున్న హాట్ బ్యూటీ: ప్రియుడితో రచ్చ రంబోలా!

ఇండియన్ సినిమాల్లో వరుస అవకాశాలు దక్కించుకుంటూ దూసుకెళుతున్న బ్రిటన్ బ్యూటీ అమీ జాక్సన్ షూటింగులకు కాస్త గ్యాప్ దొరకడంతో తన బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్ కింబర్లీ గార్నర్ దగ్గర వాలిపోయింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ జంట గ్రీస్ సమీపంలోని మైకోనోస్ అనే ఐలాండ్లో హాలిడే ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇద్దరూ జలకాలాడుతున్న ఫోటోలు మీడియాలో హైలెట్ అయ్యాయి. బికినీలో అమీ జాక్సన్ చేస్తున్న విన్యాసాలు చూసి అభిమానులు సైతం ఆశ్చర్యపోతున్నారు.
మైకోనోస్ దీవిలో చిల్ అవుతూ...
అమీ జాక్సన్, కింబర్లీ గార్నర్ మైకోనోస్ దీవిలో ఏ రేంజిలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారో ఈ ఫోటో చూస్తే మీకే అర్థమవుతోంది. గతంలో ఈ ఇద్దరూ సూపర్ గర్ల్ సిరీస్లో కలిసి నటించారు.
Amy Jackson Going Get Settled In Africa
ఈ ఏడాది అంతా ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూనే...
2018లో ప్రారంభం అయినప్పటి నుండి అమీ జాక్సన్ ఎంజాయ్మెంట్ మూమెంట్లోనే కనిపిస్తోంది. గడిచిన ఆరు నెలల్లో నెలకు కనీసం ఒక వెకేషన్ అయినా వెళుతోంది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలను తన ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్టు చేస్తూ అభిమానులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేస్తోంది.
ఆమె ఎంతో ఇష్టమైన దీవి
గ్రీస్ సమీపంలోని మైకోనోస్ దీవి అంటే అమీ జాక్సన్కు చాలా ఇష్టం. సంవత్సరంలో కనీసం ఒక్కసారైన ఈ దీవికి వచ్చి రిలాక్స్ అయ్యేలా ప్లాన్ చేసుకుంటుందట.
వరుస హాలిడేస్
అమీ జాక్సన్ కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితమే మోరాకో, ఇటలీ, యూనైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్లో పర్యటించింది. ఇపుడు మైకోనోస్ దీవిలో దర్శనమిచ్చింది. నెక్ట్స్ హాలిడే ఎక్కడికి వెళుతుందో అంటూ అభిమానులు ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు.
సినిమా కెరీర్...
2017లో అమీ జాక్సన్ నటించిన సినిమాలేవీ విడుదల కాలేదు. గత సంవత్సరం అంతా రజనీకాంత్ మూవీ ‘2.0' మూవీ షూటింగులోనే గడిపింది. ప్రస్తుతం ‘ది విలన్' అనే కన్నడ చిత్రంలో, బూగీ మ్యాన్ అనే ఇంగ్లిష్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తోంది.
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి | Subscribe to Telugu Filmibeat.
Amy Jackson is living the life as she's holidaying in a Greek island along with her friend Kimberley Garner and the pictures look way too hot. Both the hotties are seen coolingin the sea sporting bikinis and soaking themselves in the sun. Amy and Kimberley had a time to remember in the Mykonos sea and right after the holiday, the duo will head back and shoot their television series Supergirl.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more