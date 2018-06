 »   »  సోనమ్ కపూర్ బర్త్ డే.. భర్త ఆనంద్ అహూజా స్పెషల్ విషెష్!

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday 🎂! 😂... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breath taking this picture is! 💗💗💗

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT